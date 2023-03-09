Manna Pro® Calf-Manna® Multi-Species Nutritional Performance Supplement - One Bag, One Formula, Provides Optimal Backyard Nutrition for the Whole Farm

ST. LOUIS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For over ninety years animal lovers have trusted Manna Pro® Calf-Manna® nutritional performance supplement to help their cows, horses, rabbits, goats, swine, deer, and poultry achieve peak performance, condition, growth and health.

The convenient "one bag, one formula" product provides premium backyard nutrition for the whole farm with essential nutrients that supply protein, energy, skin and coat and digestive support.

Introduced in 1929, the product rapidly attained worldwide distribution as a breakthrough multi-species nutritional supplement. Ranchers and farmers feeding Calf-Manna realized many performance and health benefits for their animals including flock egg production gains, dairy herd milk production increases, and hardier horses.

"Calf-Manna's nine decades of proven nutritional benefits for homestead and barnyard animals is a testament to the product's exceptional performance," noted Haley Hacala, Assistant Brand Manager. "It's an ideal nutritional supplement solution that provides essential nutrients to keep your animals healthy during any life stage. Because it can be fed to 'the whole farm' it's hassle-free and easy-to-feed approach that simplifies feeding time."

Calf Manna is available in 10 lb, 25 lb, and 50 lb bags, and can be purchased at retailers near you and online.

About Manna Pro

Manna Pro is proud to be part of the Compana Pet Brands portfolio. With roots dating back to 1842, Compana Pet Brands is a global leader in pet care and nutrition dedicated to enriching the lives of pets and their families today and for generations to come. Based in St. Louis and employing approximately 700 passionate pet lovers around the world, the company manufactures and markets more than 20 household brands in dog and cat, backyard chicken, equine, small animal and indoor bird categories. Compana believes pets are an important part of the family and its broad portfolio of brands focuses on care and wellness solutions to improve the quality of life for pets of all shapes and sizes throughout their lifespans. For more information visit companapetbrands.com or follow Compana on LinkedIn.

