Manna Pro® Reveals New Farmhouse Favorites™ Treats for Chickens, Geese, Ducks, Turkeys, Guinea Fowl, and Wild Birds Now Available at WalMart

The new Farmhouse Favorites poultry treat portfolio is formulated with nutritious delicious premium natural ingredients to support backyard birds' health and well-being

ST. LOUIS, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Pro®, a division of Compana Pet Brands, a global leader in pet care and nutrition dedicated to enriching the lives of pets and their families, announces the launch of Farmhouse Favorites™, a portfolio of treats for chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, guinea fowl, and wild birds now available at WalMart.

"Manna Pro created the Farmhouse Favorites poultry treat line as a way for backyard and homestead poultry owners to treat, entertain, and reward their feathered families with nutritious snacks," shared Elizabeth Frichtl, Brand Manager, Compana Pet Brands. "The snacks are made with all natural premium ingredients giving peace of mind the treats support birds' optimal health and well-being."

Poultry Treats:

Farmhouse Favorites Double Bug Mix

The Double Bug Mix contains dried insects, including black soldier fly larvae and mealworms, and is a perfect protein packed snack for domestic birds and wild birds.

Farmhouse Favorites Triple Bug Mix

The Triple Bug Mix includes the same delicious mealworms and black soldier fly larvae that are in the Farmhouse Favorites Double Bug Mix - PLUS lip-smacking (aka beak smacking) beetles!

Farmhouse Favorites Garden Treat Thyme

The Garden Treat Thyme snack is infused with premium poultry palate pleasing picks including pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, fruit, and vegetables. The mix is enhanced with specially formulated oregano herb and thyme pellets.

Farmhouse Favorites Sunflower Mix Up

Sunflower Mix Up , a high energy feed snack made with a premium mixed grain blend featuring non-GMO purple corn and succulent sunflower seeds. It's an ideal treat to encourage birds' foraging behavior.

Farmhouse Favorites Mealworm Coop Cake

A delectable blend of sunflower grains and mealworms, the Mealworm Coop Cake is a tasty snack cake, clever boredom buster, and perfect for natural coop entertainment.

About Manna Pro

Manna Pro is proud to be part of the Compana Pet Brands portfolio. With roots dating back to 1842, Compana Pet Brands is a global leader in pet care and nutrition dedicated to enriching the lives of pets and their families today and for generations to come. Based in St. Louis and employing approximately 700 passionate pet lovers around the world, the company manufactures and markets more than 20 household brands in dog and cat, backyard chicken, equine, small animal and indoor bird categories. Compana believes pets are an important part of the family and its broad portfolio of brands focuses on care and wellness solutions to improve the quality of life for pets of all shapes and sizes throughout their lifespans. For more information visit companapetbrands.com or follow Compana on LinkedIn .

