Manna Pro® Reveals Superworm™ Swarm Nutrient-Rich Treat for Chickens

Combination of three flock favorite insects is a natural way to reward and entertain your flock

ST. LOUIS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Pro® reveals Superworm™ Swarm, a nutrient-rich treat for poultry and wild birds. The protein packed product features a blend of three flock favorite insects and is a natural way to reward and entertain your flock.

Superworm Swarm | Treats for Chickens | Product bag front Superworm Swarm | Treats for Chickens | Product bag back

"At Manna Pro® our mission is Nurturing Life™, and that's why we created the Superworm™ Swarm treat for poultry," shared Chelsea Green, Assistant Brand Manager, Compana Pet Brands. "The insect-infused treat provides essential nutrients for optimal health plus so much enjoyment for birds. With three insect types, there's three times the fun for birds to play and munch!"

Superworm Swarm earned national pet industry recognition as a 2023 American Pet Products Association (APPA) Global Pet Expo® New Product Showcase Winner achieving 2nd place in the Bird Category.

Packed with protein, fiber, and calcium, tossing out a handful of the Superworm™ Swarm treat is a great way to provide your birds with intuitive and healthy entertainment loaded with nutrient-rich benefits.

Product benefits include:

New bug to market

Birds love bugs, especially the super kind! Superworms are twice the size of Mealworm Munchies!

Exceptional protein source

The treat contains 45% natural insect proteins.

Entertainment source

Your poultry will enjoy this intuitive insect-based treat.

Combination treat

The mix of three flock favorite bugs will keep your birds healthy and happy.

Nutritious treats for chickens

Contains a protein-rich blend of superworms, beetles, and black soldier fly larvae.

Great for wild birds

Provides fiber and calcium for your flock.

Superworm™ Swarm is available in a 30 oz bag, and can be purchased at retailers near you and online.

Enjoy a $5 off coupon for the purchase of 2 bags of Manna Pro Superworm™ Swarm.

About Manna Pro

Manna Pro is proud to be part of the Compana Pet Brands portfolio. With roots dating back to 1842, Compana Pet Brands is a global leader in pet care and nutrition dedicated to enriching the lives of pets and their families today and for generations to come. Based in St. Louis and employing approximately 700 passionate pet lovers around the world, the company manufactures and markets more than 20 household brands in dog and cat, backyard chicken, equine, small animal and indoor bird categories. Compana believes pets are an important part of the family and its broad portfolio of brands focuses on care and wellness solutions to improve the quality of life for pets of all shapes and sizes throughout their lifespans. For more information visit companapetbrands.com or follow Compana on LinkedIn .

Press

Email [email protected] for product images.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Frichtl

Brand Manager

[email protected]

636-681-1700

SOURCE Compana Pet Brands