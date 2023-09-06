Manna Pro Reveals Two New Season 3 YouTube YolkTube Infotainment Episodes for Backyard Chicken Owners to Optimize Flock Care

Season 3, Episode 1, reviews installing an automated coop door to fend off predators, and Episode 2 details how to identify and prevent common chicken diseases

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Pro®, a division of Compana Pet Brands, a global leader in pet care and nutrition dedicated to enriching the lives of pets and their families, announces two new Season 3 YouTube YolkTube by City Yolks infotainment episodes for backyard chicken owners.

Manna Pro YolkTube by City Yolks YouTube Channel
Manna Pro Harris Farms Automated Coop Door
Season 3, Episode 1, provides step by step guidance on installing an automatic coop door that provides worry-free security to protect chickens from predators. Episode 2 discusses how to identify and prevent common chicken diseases, and features Maurice Pitesky, DVM, MPVM, Dipl. ACVPM, University of California Davis faculty member with an appointment in poultry heath, food safety, and epidemiology.

"The YolkTube channel is designed to be a fun and educational community for chicken owners to learn about all aspects of caring for their feathered families," notes Lucas Stock, Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications, Manna Pro. "Those raising chickens for the first time as well as experienced flock owners can benefit from the videos in learning how to optimize the health and wellbeing of their birds."

"The YolkTube by City Yolks community is also a great opportunity for fellow flock parents to interact online," continues Stock. "Manna Pro is pleased to provide the YolkTube venue and looks forward to uploading future videos that inspire, delight, and assist owners in nurturing their fabulous flocks."

About YolkTube by City Yolks

YolkTube by City Yolks is a community where backyard chicken owners can grow their flock care knowledge, have fun, and connect.  The infotainment video series helps chicken lovers raise backyard chickens with ease.  Topics include DIY backyard coops, nutritional tips, breed information, chicken behaviors, and more!

About Manna Pro
Manna Pro is proud to be part of the Compana Pet Brands portfolio. With roots dating back to 1842, Compana Pet Brands is a global leader in pet care and nutrition dedicated to enriching the lives of pets and their families today and for generations to come. Based in St. Louis and employing approximately 700 passionate pet lovers around the world, the company manufactures and markets more than 20 household brands in dog and cat, backyard chicken, equine, small animal and indoor bird categories. Compana believes pets are an important part of the family and its broad portfolio of brands focuses on care and wellness solutions to improve the quality of life for pets of all shapes and sizes throughout their lifespans. For more information visit companapetbrands.com or follow Compana on LinkedIn

