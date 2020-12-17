Manna Tree Announces Promotions and Appointments

VAIL, Colo., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Tree, an investment firm committed to improving human health, today announced several senior staff promotions.

Brent Drever, Co-Founder & President; Pamela Shepherd, Managing Director; Allyson Patterson, Director & Chief Compliance Officer

Co-founder Brent Drever has assumed the role of President, a newly created position. This formalizes his executive leadership role and commitment to the growth of the firm. Brent also focuses on portfolio company value creation, applying his expertise in operational excellence and governance.



Pamela Shepherd is promoted from Director to Managing Director. Pamela joined Manna Tree in 2020 and led the firm's investment activities, from sourcing and value creation to exit. She incorporates Manna Tree's commitment to human health into every investment, using an ESG + Health analysis. Pamela is on the board of portfolio company Nutriati.



Allyson Patterson, a Director, has assumed the additional role of Chief Compliance Officer as part of her Investor Relations leadership position.

Gabrielle "Ellie" Rubenstein, Manna Tree co-founder and CEO, said, "These appointments and promotions demonstrate the depth and skill of our team and our ability to attract top talent. We are proud to promote from within, creating opportunities for professional growth for our colleagues. On behalf of the entire Manna Tree team, I congratulate Brent, Pam, and Ally for their continued professional advancement and growth. We look forward to further expanding the Manna Tree team in 2021."

ABOUT MANNA TREE

Manna Tree is a Vail, Colorado-based investment firm committed to improving human health. Manna Tree is the first investment firm to apply an ESG + Health factor analysis to assess prospective portfolio companies and quantify their food-health impact. Fund I closed in March 2020 at $141.5 million with investors from 18 countries. Five investments have been made to-date: Vital Farms, Verde Farms, MycoTechnology, Nutriati, and Gotham Greens.

CONTACT: rshayne [at] focusedbrands.marketing



