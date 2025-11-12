Manna Tree Invests in Plant People, a Leading Functional Wellness Brand

Global Private Equity Firm Expands Consumer Health & Wellness Portfolio with Strategic Investment to Scale Premium Supplements Brand

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Tree , a global private equity firm investing in companies that empower consumers to live better, longer, today announced a strategic investment in Plant People , a rapidly growing functional wellness brand specializing in better-for-you gummy supplements. Under the terms of the agreement, Manna Tree now holds a significant minority position in the company. Unilever Ventures, an early investor in Plant People, also participated in this Series A round.

Plant People Wonder Gummies

Founded in 2018 by Hudson Davis-Ross and Gabe Kennedy in response to their respective spinal surgery recoveries, Plant People has established itself as a trusted brand among today's health-conscious consumers seeking better-for-you, science-backed wellness solutions. Plant People offers a comprehensive range of practitioner-grade, functional "Wonder" gummies harnessing clean, plant-forward ingredients to support everyday health goals, such as Sleep, Stress, Focus, Weight Management, Hydration and Beauty. Known for their superior taste and efficacy, Plant People's gummies have been consistently ranked the #1 best-selling supplement brand nationally at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts and Erewhon across several supplement categories and has industry-leading Amazon customer review ratings.

"Partnering with Manna Tree represents a transformative moment for Plant People," said Hudson Davis-Ross, Co-Founder and CEO of Plant People. "Over the past seven years, we've built a profitable, national brand with minimal outside capital – staying lean, customer-focused, and purpose-led. Manna Tree shares our vision and values – their deep experience scaling health and wellness brands will help us grow faster, smarter, and with even deeper impact. We're now poised to accelerate growth to reach more customers while staying true to the values and operational discipline that define our brand."

The Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements category continues to experience significant growth, with the global market valued at approximately $69 billion in 2024, according to Nutrition Business Journal, and expected to grow substantially in the coming years. Plant People has emerged as a leader in this space, achieving an impressive year-over-year net revenue growth rate of 95%, demonstrating strong consumer demand and brand momentum.

"Plant People has built something rare — a brand that blends rigorous science with effective, plant-forward products people truly love and trust," said Gabrielle "Ellie" Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Manna Tree. "As a longtime customer of their gummies, I have seen firsthand how Plant People is redefining what functional wellness can be. We're excited to support their next chapter and help bring Plant People's clean, effective supplements to even more households nationwide."

Plant People has built a robust omnichannel platform, with products available through its direct-to-consumer website, Amazon, and national distribution in Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, REI, Thrive Market, Grove Collaborative, Erewhon and The Vitamin Shoppe. In October, the company significantly expanded its retail footprint to reach more consumers across touchpoints, strategically launching in more than 820 Target stores nationwide.

"What excites us most is the runway ahead," added Tyler Mayoras, Managing Director, Food and Beverage at Manna Tree. "Plant People has already proven they can create products that resonate deeply with consumers and drive impressive growth. Now, with Manna Tree's support, we're positioned to accelerate that momentum and bring their science-backed solutions to more consumers who are actively seeking effective, natural wellness products."

With a track record in building and scaling leading CPG companies, this investment affirms Manna Tree's continued expansion in the consumer health and wellness space, building on its leadership position as the sector continues its rapid growth worldwide.

Manna Tree was advised by Polsinelli on legal matters in connection with the transaction. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Plant People.

About Manna Tree

Founded by Gabrielle (Ellie) Rubenstein and Ross Iverson in 2018, Manna Tree is a global private equity firm committed to investing in companies that empower consumers to live better, longer. The firm strategically invests in the consumer sector, particularly within the health and wellness ecosystem, focusing on growth-stage and buyout opportunities. Manna Tree has made investments in 14 companies to date: Health-Ade, Generous Brands, Gotham Greens, Vital Farms, Good Culture, Verde Farms, True Food Kitchen, Tandem Foods, MycoTechnology, Nutriati, Urban Remedy, New Primal, Infinant Health and Kimelo.

About Plant People

Plant People is a leading functional wellness brand crafting science-backed, zero-sugar gummies made from plants, mushrooms and adaptogens. Founded by Hudson Davis-Ross (previously founding team of ALOHA food bars and RISE nitro coffee) and Gabe Kennedy (chef influencer) in 2018, the company was built on the belief that natural healing should be joyful, accessible, and effective. Plant People is available nationwide through Target, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, The Vitamin Shoppe, Erewhon, Grove Collaborative, Thrive Market, Amazon, and their website. Learn more at plantpeople.co . Plant People is B-Corp certified.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Manna Tree Partners