Manna Tree's Growth Underscored by New Investment and Operations Team Members

VAIL, Colo., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Tree, a Vail, CO-based investment firm committed to improving human health, is pleased to announce it has doubled in size, announcing several additions to its management, investor relations and operations teams. Most notably, Sylvio Petto Neto will join as Director, and Shannon Flahive and Ben Tabah as Vice Presidents.

"Manna Tree is experiencing meaningful deal flow and overall firm growth. To continue making high-quality, impactful investments in human health, we need to further build on the strong foundation our existing team has created. We believe we have the right people in the right places supporting our portfolio companies and overall operations in every corner of the organization," said Brent Drever, President and Co-Founder, Manna Tree Partners. "The new team additions will help fuel us as we source new deals and also build off of the momentum we have observed, in particular, in the functional beverage and nutrient dense foods spaces."

The new management team members are:

Sylvio Petto Neto, Director—Sylvio brings over 25 years of international experience in the food and agriculture sectors. His career experience includes operational and business development roles with Cargill, Syngenta, portfolio management with the Wheatsheaf Group and his own consulting company, Green Prairie Consulting. Leveraging his consulting and industry skillset, Sylvio will lead Manna Tree's efforts to support and manage its portfolio companies, including tracking growth initiatives, connecting appropriate service providers and advisors and more.

Shannon Flahive, Vice President—Shannon comes to Manna Tree with more than a decade of strategy consulting and investing experience. Her career included time as a consultant with various firms including Cambridge Associates, Boston Consulting Group, Treacy & Company and Egg Strategy. Most recently, she was with Blackhorn Ventures where she supported impact investment deal flow with financial modeling and business model and market analysis. At Manna Tree, she is working with the investment team to systematize and lead deal sourcing efforts, as well as continuing to build the network of service-providers and subject-matter experts who can support Manna Tree's portfolio companies.

Ben Tabah, Vice President—Ben joins Manna Tree's investment team to lead deal due diligence, supporting the investment process from initial conversations to close. He began his career doing sell-side M&A advisory with Macquarie Capital in New York City. He then joined Wellspring Capital where he was a member of the investment team and engaged in the evaluation, execution and oversight of leveraged buyout transactions totaling over $1 billion in enterprise value.

Manna Tree has also made a number of internal promotions and further additions to its operations and investor relations teams.

Allyson Patterson has been promoted to Managing Director. Allyson heads the firm's legal and compliance, manages fund operations and communications, and oversees the management company's operations.

Charlotte Forfang has joined the investor relations team as an Analyst to support fundraising and investor relationships.

Associate Lindsay Nistler has joined to lead investor services, including management of new partner onboarding, drawdowns and distributions, and investor reporting.

Makayla Brown has joined as Executive Assistant supporting Co-Founders Brent Drever and Ross Iverson, as well as overseeing office administration.

For additional information on Manna Tree, please visit www.mannatreepartners.com.

About Manna Tree

Manna Tree is a Vail, Colorado-based investment firm committed to improving human health through nutrition. The firm invests in and actively partners with growth-stage companies. We believe the future of health, well-being and longevity is attainable through innovation in food. Manna Tree has made six investments to date: Evolve Biosystems, Vital Farms, Verde Farms, MycoTechnology, Nutriati, and Gotham Greens. www.mannatreepartners.com.

CONTACT: Lisa Aldape

JConnelly

973 525 6550

[email protected]

SOURCE Manna Tree