Manners Matter: Managers, Employees Sound Off About Workplace Etiquette

A corresponding survey of workers found slightly different results, with respondents citing talking about colleagues as the most common offense (24 percent), followed by being distracted during meetings (18 percent) and not responding to work communication in a timely fashion (17 percent).

"It goes without saying that you should show respect toward your colleagues, yet etiquette blunders happen every day," said Michael Steinitz, executive director of Accountemps. "Showing up on time for meetings and paying attention when you're there demonstrates that you value the time and efforts of others. Just being polite goes a long way toward creating a better work environment."

The findings from our research indicate being courteous to coworkers impacts career success; 65 percent of managers and 46 percent of workers say it can accelerate advancement. However, the respondent groups did not see eye to eye when it comes to courtesy and moving up the corporate ladder. Sixty-one percent of leaders said professionals become more courteous as they advance, but a near majority of employees (48 percent) disagreed and said politeness declines.

Steinitz added, "How you conduct yourself in the office and treat others can be just as important to your career as your work performance. Remember to think about how others may interpret your actions, and always aim to be considerate toward your colleagues."

About the Research

Accountemps worked with independent research firms to survey two populations: professionals and managers. Survey results are based on responses from more than 1,000 U.S. workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments and more than 300 senior managers at U.S. companies with 20 or more employees.

