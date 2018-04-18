Manning & Napier, Inc. Integrates Fi360's Fiduciary Tool Into Strategies

FAIRPORT, N.Y., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN), "Manning & Napier" or "The Company" is pleased to announce a relationship with Fi360, the nation's leading provider of fiduciary-related education and tools, to offer advisors strategies with "built in" fiduciary monitoring. Fi360 has licensed its Fi360 Fiduciary Score® to Manning & Napier for use within two of Manning & Napier's strategies:

Suite of Target Date Collective Investment Trusts (CITs):

Manning & Napier Fi360 ETF Target Collective Investment Trusts * available in 5 year increments

Separately Managed Account suite:

Manning & Napier Fi360 ETF – Conservative Growth

Manning & Napier Fi360 ETF – Moderate Growth

Manning & Napier Fi360 ETF – Long-Term Growth

Manning & Napier Fi360 ETF – Equity Focused Growth

Manning & Napier Fi360 ETF – Maximum Growth

Manning & Napier's ETF portfolios seek to combine active asset allocation with the low-cost benefits of ETFs. More information on Manning & Napier's ETF portfolios can be found here: https://go.manning-napier.com/Fi360

"Market awareness has driven more investors to demand a fiduciary standard of care from their advisors," stated John Faustino, AIFA®, PPC®, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Fi360. "As a result of this powerful trend, advisors have expressed a strong interest in tools and services to help them streamline the execution of their fiduciary responsibilities."

The Fi360 Fiduciary Score® is a transparent method for objectively comparing peer investments and determining an investment's overall fiduciary appropriateness.

"In recent years, the rapid expansion of the ETF universe has given investors an ever-growing list of investment options to consider. As a result of this growth, portfolio managers and advisors are faced with increasing due diligence responsibilities as they are selecting from competing ETFs," said Chris Petrosino, CFA, Managing Director of Manning & Napier's Quantitative Strategies Group. "We are excited to integrate Fi360's fiduciary-focused evaluation framework into our due diligence process. This new relationship will further enhance our evaluation capabilities at a time of increasing complexity in the ETF landscape."

More information on Manning & Napier and Fi360 can be found at www.manning-napier.com and www.Fi360.com, respectively.

About Manning & Napier, Inc.

Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer U.S. and non-U.S equity, fixed income, and a range of blended asset portfolios, including life cycle funds and actively- managed exchange-traded fund ("ETF") portfolios. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems. We are headquartered in Fairport, NY.

About Fi360

Fi360, a fiduciary education, training and technology company, helps financial intermediaries use prudent fiduciary practices to profitably gather, grow and protect investors' assets. Since 1999, the firm has provided financial professionals with the tools necessary to act as a fiduciary in their work with investors. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Fi360 is the home of the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) designation, the Fiduciary Focus Toolkit™ and the Fi360 Fiduciary Score®. The Fi360 Fiduciary Score® represents an objective means of comparing investments according to set criteria and is not intended, nor should it be used as the sole source of information for reaching an investment decision. Fi360 is also the parent company of CEFEX.

*Manning & Napier Fi360 ETF Target Collective Investment Trusts were formerly known as MANNING & NAPIER GOAL® Collective Investment Trust Funds.

