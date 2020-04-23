Manning & Napier, Inc. Responds to Changes in Paycheck Protection Program Guidelines

FAIRPORT, N.Y., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN), ("Manning & Napier" or "the Company") today responded to changes in the Paycheck Protection Program guidelines:

In early April, two of the Company's subsidiaries, Manning & Napier Advisors, LLC and Rainier Investment Management, LLC applied for an aggregate $6.7 million of loan assistance under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which funds it has not received. The proceeds were intended to help support payroll costs and rent expense between now and June 30, 2020.

The criteria for funding at the time that Manning & Napier applied for the loan were based on three broad conditions. First, that the Company has fewer than 500 employees. Second, that current economic uncertainty made the loan necessary to support the ongoing operations of the applicant. Third, that over seventy-five percent (75%) of the funds would be used to retain workers and maintain payroll.

Today, the Small Business Administration published updated guidance indicating the loans are not intended for public companies of any size with any actual or potential sources of alternative liquidity and funding.

In light of the new guidelines, which were not previously in place, the Company immediately rescinded its loan application.

Manning & Napier is an asset and wealth manager whose assets, revenues, and profitability are subject to substantial uncertainty in the unprecedented economic and capital markets environment. The firm's business model is based on delivering superior investment performance, advice, and client service, all of which necessitate retaining personnel who have been working hard to service the Company's clients during this highly volatile period.

Manning & Napier continues to prioritize the health, well-being and interests of its employees, clients, and communities.

