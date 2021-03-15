Manning & Napier Wins 2021 Lipper Fund Award

FAIRPORT, N.Y., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN), Manning & Napier is pleased to announce it has been recognized as the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Winner U.S. 2021, Best Mixed-Assets Small Fund Family Group Over Three Years.

"It is a pleasure to receive this award on behalf of our team for all we accomplished for our clients," commented Ebrahim Busheri, Director of Investments. "In a period with significant uncertainty and volatility, our investment team moved quickly and decisively. For multi-asset class investors, the breadth of our capabilities and quality of research helped us make excellent decisions in both asset allocation and security selection."

For more than three decades and in over 17 countries, the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

"This year's Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognized the steadfast resolve of award-winning managers and firms who successfully navigated one of the sharpest market downturns and recoveries on record enabling investors to maintain a level of economic confidence amidst a backdrop of uncertainty," commented Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv. "In a year that endured the impacts of an unprecedented global humanitarian crisis, in which markets reflected investors' emotions of shock and optimism, there was a degree of solace in having one's financial fortunes overseen by the stewardship of professional money managers," continued Jenkins. "We congratulate the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners and wish Manning & Napier continued success."

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

About Manning & Napier, Inc.

Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity, fixed income and alternative strategies, as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, including life cycle funds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems. We are headquartered in Fairport, NY.

