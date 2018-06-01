Manning Gross + Massenburg LLP Named a 2018 "Best Law Firm for Female Attorneys" By Law360

For its rankings, Law360 grouped firms based on U.S. attorney headcount, enabling comparison across similarly sized firms. Firms were ranked by the percentage of female non-partners and partners—above-average representation was required for consideration. Law360 surveyed more than 300 U.S. law firms and sixty-two firms were named to the list.

According to the report, women represent just over one-third of all attorneys in private practice. That number has remained consistent over the past five law firm surveys Law360 has conducted, making the designation even more powerful.

"It is an honor for MG+M to be considered a best law firm for female attorneys and recognized for our focus on diversity as one of our firm's core values," said MG+M Managing Partner Amaryah K. Bocchino. "Our partners, our National Women's Forum, and our Diversity & Inclusion Committee have worked very hard over the last several years to create an inclusive environment where everyone has the opportunity to excel, and we are committed to recruiting, retaining, and promoting diverse attorneys and staff. We are very pleased to receive this recognition from Law360."

About MG+M

MG+M is a national litigation boutique law firm providing exceptional value, service, and creative excellence on behalf of firm clients. Attorneys in our 11 fully-staffed offices litigate diverse issues in all 50 states on behalf of numerous Fortune 500 companies and some of the world's most iconic brands. For more information, please visit www.mgmlaw.com.

