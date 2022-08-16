Manning, South Carolina and Provalus to Celebrate Opening of Technology Innovation Center with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Provalus' Newest Operation Will Bring Over 100 New Tech Jobs to Clarendon County

WHEN: August 18, 2022, 11am

Provalus in South Carolina

PARTICIPANTS: Secretary of Commerce, Harry M Lightsey, III, Chair of County Council, Dwight L. Stewart, Jr., Representative Kimberly O. Johnson, House District 64, Mayor Julia Nelson, Community Leaders of Clarendon County, South Carolina Community and Provalus President Laura Chevalier as well as Provalus Vice President of Facilities, Will Ruzic.

WHERE: 34 N. Brooke Street, Manning, SC 29102

Provalus, the managed services brand of Optomi Professional Services, will celebrate the opening of its third technology innovation center in Manning, South Carolina on August 18th with a ribbon cutting ceremony. After two years in a temporary space, the team is grateful for the collaboration and hard work to secure a permanent location in Manning. The downtown facility will provide new business and technology jobs to Clarendon County.

The Central SC Alliance members, Manning Mayor Julia A. Nelson and state and community officials will be recognized for their support of the project, which is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.

The proximity of this technology innovation center to the Optomi Professional Services office in Charlotte, NC increases opportunity for Provalus to provide outsourced managed services to the robust client base of the area. Provalus specializes in Professional Services including Business Process Optimization, Infrastructure Operations (HD, IAM, NOC, SOC) and Application & ITO Support.

Provalus is elevating under-employed individuals by providing technology, business and support positions to undiscovered talent in the U.S. By up-skilling local American talent, Provalus is able to provide Fortune-listed companies with the dependable, quality, and practical services they need.

"The opening of our newest technology center in Manning is the next step in our ongoing mission to bring jobs back to the U.S., especially to rural areas," says Laura Chevalier, President of Provalus. "We want to thank all involved for facilitating the process of making this facility a reality in Manning. The revitalization of this 1919 building is a great step toward rejuvenating the business in town. The local economic growth will be substantial. We believe services that have been traditionally outsourced overseas can be delivered better right here from the U.S. Manning is an ideal town for us to achieve this goal. We look forward to working with the Clarendon County community to develop and employ local individuals to deliver IT solutions."

For its new technology innovation center in downtown Manning, Provalus has renovated the Belk Building, a two-story red brick building built in 1919 that was the first shopping mall in Clarendon County. Located at 34 N. Brooke Street, the previously vacant building is the largest storefront in the main business section of downtown Manning and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Provalus already employs dozens of people in Manning. Individuals interested in joining the Provalus team should visit provalus.com/apply.

ABOUT THE PROVALUS BRAND OF OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES:

We hire and develop the best and brightest undiscovered talent in our small towns and rural communities to deliver a remarkable experience for our technology clients and end-users alike. Provalus offers ITO, BPO and Support services that compete head-on with offshore outsourcing. By creating opportunities where there were none; with companies that believe in America's future, Provalus is generating a superior workforce. We provide Fortune-listed companies the dependable, quality and practical services they need... straight from the heart of America. We are purposefully disruptive... PROVIDING OUTSOURCING VALUE FROM THE U.S.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Christen Black, CMO of Optomi Professional Services

678-250-0820

[email protected]

www.provalus.com

