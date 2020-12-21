Manny Halley Produced 'TRUE TO THE GAME 2' Now Available On All Major VOD Platforms

iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, Verizon Fios TV, DirecTV Cinema, Dish Network, Vudu, PlayStation™Video, FandangoNOW, Telus and InDemand

TRUE TO THE GAME 2 stars Vivica A. Fox ("Empire"), Andra Fuller ("The Haves and the Have Nots"), Erica Peeples ("Fall Girls"), Niatia "Lil Mama" Kirkland ("When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story"), Iyana Halley (HBO's "Sharp Objects") and Jeremy Meeks.

Directed by Jamal Hill ("Brotherly Love," "Deuces"), TRUE TO THE GAME 2 picks up a year after the murder of drug dealer Quadir Richards, whose death carries consequences for all who knew him -- especially Gena (Peeples), his love interest. Separating herself from Philly's dangerous scene, Gena has reinvented herself as a journalist, living and working in New York City. Forced to take some time off of work, Gena is sent on assignment to Los Angeles for a career-changing story.

Though Gena is far from home, her life in Philly seems to always make an appearance. Someone from Quadir's circle has avenged his death with a hit on Jerrell's crew members, reigniting another war between the two crews. Jerell (Fuller) is determined to get paid by any means necessary— and he'll start with Gena.

"Following an exciting and successful theatrical launch, which included two weeks in the top-10 at the box office and multiple weeks as the highest-grossing independent film, we are thrilled to expand the reach of TRUE TO THE GAME 2 to home audiences starting tomorrow," says Manny Halley, TTTG2 producer and founder of Imani Motion Pictures/Faith Media Distribution. "We at IMP value and appreciate the movie going experience and will continue to support exhibitors with new releases in the coming months. That said we also truly appreciate that during this unprecedented time that many films are being watched from living rooms worldwide and look forward to new and repeat viewers supporting our film through our great on demand partners."

Supporting cast include Rotimi ("Power"), Tamar Braxton ("Braxton Family Values"), Faith Evans, Waka Flocka, Bre-Z ("All American"), Bernice Burgos, Juliet "Juju" Cee, London on Da Track and Paul Saucido ("Friday Night Lights").

TRUE TO THE GAME 2 is written by Preston A. Whitmore II and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley. David Wolfgang ("Bloomers") serves as director of photography.

The official TRUE TO THE GAME 2 soundtrack is also available on iTunes, Spotify and digital platforms and features songs including:

Guillotine (feat. Future & Yo Gotti ) – Wheezy Beats Choosy Lover (feat. O.T. Genasis) – Jeremih Star (feat. Nicole Bus & Dave East ) – DeJ Loaf Use 2 – Freeway Chainz On (feat. Derez De'S hon) – London On Da Track What's the Cost – Rotimi Queen – SO Game On You – YK Osiris Trap Harder – Waka Flocka Flame Crazy Kind of Love – Tamar Braxton Raised by Goats (feat. Flyguy Tana & Shad Da God) – Wheezy See Sum (feat. WC KIL) – Manny World

About Imani Motion Pictures

Imani Motion Pictures is a Los Angeles based entertainment music, motion picture and TV production, distribution company with a satellite office located in Atlanta, Georgia. Imani has worked in the music industry for over 20 years with recording artists such as Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, and Keyshia Cole. Imani's first foray into television production began with the BET reality series "Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is" and the spinoff "Frankie and Neffe."

Imani Media shifted its focus to feature films in 2017 with the release of TRUE TO THE GAME, starring Columbus Short, Vivica A. Fox and the late Nelsan Ellis. The film is an adaptation of the New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods. TRUE TO THE GAME is an urban love story between a prominent Philadelphia drug dealer and a woman, as they struggle to balance street life and love. The film was independently financed and distributed by Halley and earned $1.2M in a limited release. Halley has secured deals w/ Viacom BET and Netflix on this first go around.

