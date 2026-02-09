Manny Halley Productions Sets Thriller 'High Rollers' Starring Markice Moore

Azur-De, Jadah Blue, Jason Mitchell, and Michael Rubenstone join supporting cast with Salvatore Sclafani directing

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive producer Manny Halley and his Manny Halley Productions banner (a division of Imani Media Group) have set Markice Moore (Point Blank) to lead High Rollers, a slick, high-stakes thriller that dives into ambition, power, and risk at the highest level. Azur-De (Imani), Jadah Blue (Angel), Jason Mitchell (The Chi), and Michael Rubenstone (Aftershock: The Nicole P. Bell Story) round out the supporting cast, with Salvatore Sclafani (The Hermit) directing a screenplay co-written by Manny Halley and Manny Halley Jr, both of whom also serve as producers on the film.

Top row, left to right - Markice Moore, Manny Halley, Azur-De. Bottom row, left to right - Jason Mitchell, Jadah Blue, Michael Rubenstone.

High Rollers follows Antoine (Moore) who, raised on stories of high-stakes poker and legendary wins, grows up idolizing his father, a charismatic gambler. When his father is murdered and Antoine learns he was never a successful gambler, rather just a small-time hustler killed over nothing, Antoine becomes desperate to prove his father's legend was real or at least that he can be. Antoine borrows dangerous money and heads to Las Vegas where he hits an improbable streak and a sudden rush of money, attention and validation. But as Antoine's bankroll grows, so do the stakes, pushing him further from reality and closer to self-destruction.

"High Rollers is a gripping story of ambition, obsession, and the pursuit of fortune," said Halley. "Antoine's journey through loss, betrayal, and deception draws audiences into a suspenseful, unpredictable world full of twists."

The film is actively being shopped to distributors.

Moore burst onto the scene in the film ATL before landing his breakout role in Netflix's Point Blank. He also played a leading role in the international Dutch trilogy. On the television front, Moore had recurring roles in Snowfall, BMF, The Walking Dead, and BET+ series Legacy. Moore is also a writer and producer, channeling his deep creative range through his company, Both Sides of the Camera. His producing credits include film Spaghetti, Danksgiving, two-part film series Get Close 1 & 2, and Crazy N Luv, a film he also wrote.

Azur-De has been seen in BET+ feature Imani, Fox's Call Me Kat, and Netflix's Atypical. She began her career by recurring on ABC series Jane the Virgin before moving on to appear in films Inappropriate Comedy and My Sister's Wedding.

Jadah Blue rose to prominence through reality television and her breakout role on BET+ series Angel. Her credits also include suspense thriller I Hate You To Death and action-drama Robbin.

Mitchell is best known for his roles in the films Contraband and Broken City. Additional credits include Straight Outta Compton, Keanu, Barry, Mudbound, Kong: Skull Island, Sony's SuperFly remake, The Mustang, and The Chi.

Rubenstone's film projects include Aftershock: The Nicole P. Bell Story and Noble Vison, with TV credits including Legacy and The Goldbergs. His directorial debut On the Sly: In Search of the Family Stone premiered at Slamdance Film Festival.

Moore is represented by the Daniel Hoff Agency and Tassel Talent Group; Azur-De by E Cubed Management; Mitchell by Arise Artists Agency and Established Artists; and Rubenstone by Endorse Management Group and Bloc Agency.

Imani Media Group most recently produced and released Aftershock: The Nicole P Bell Story, which opened in theaters nationwide in November 2025, timed to the anniversary of Sean Bell's murder, and is now available on digital platforms for rental and purchase, including Amazon, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV. The company also announced Loving Venus from director Jamal Hill, a California Film & Television Tax Credit Program project currently being shopped to distributors.

About Imani Media Group

Imani Media Group, founded by Manny Halley, is a Los Angeles–based entertainment company encompassing film and television production, music management, and culturally relevant storytelling. The company distributes its content through its Faith Media Distribution arm and leverages strategic partnerships to develop and deliver projects across streaming, television, and theatrical platforms.

SOURCE A Manny Halley Production