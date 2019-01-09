Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner Collide in Welterweight World Championship Event Broadcast Live in U.S. Movie Theaters Saturday, January 19

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power, speed and a clash of styles will be on display this month when two of boxing's biggest stars go toe-to-toe for the welterweight world championship. Ending his two-year hiatus from a U.S. boxing ring, boxing's only eight-division world champion Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao returns to defend his WBA welterweight title against former four-division world champion and must-see attraction Adrien "The Problem" Broner. Broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, "Pacquiao vs. Broner," and its co-featured fights, will be shown on big screens across the nation.

Pacquiao vs. Broner

Tickets for "Pacquiao vs. Broner" can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices now.

The live broadcast of "Pacquiao vs. Broner" presented by Fathom Events and SHOWTIME PPV, is set for Saturday, January 19 beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. MT / 6:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. AK / 4:00 p.m. HI. Boxing fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 350 select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Pacquiao, 40, is coming off a vintage performance in Malaysia in July where he stopped Argentine slugger and world champion Lucas Matthysse inside seven rounds to regain the welterweight title for a fourth time. Broner, one of the most talented fighters in boxing, is aiming for his second stint as 147-pound champion. If victorious, Broner also will add a career-defining win against a first-ballot Hall of Famer to his already stellar resume.

A three-time Fighter of the Year and the Boxing Writers Association of America's reigning Fighter of the Decade, Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs), who hails from Sarangani Province in the Philippines, is the only sitting Congressman and Senator to win a world title. Pacquiao's boxing resume features victories over at least seven current and future Hall of Famers, including Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley, and Juan Manuel Marquez.

Cincinnati's Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) is a former four-division world title holder and one of boxing's most popular and colorful personalities. The brash and outspoken 29-year-old has faced some of boxing's best en route to winning titles at 130, 135, 140 and 147 pounds, including Mikey Garcia, Paulie Malignaggi and Shawn Porter. Broner, who will face his 10th world champion in Pacquiao, scored a draw in his last fight in April on SHOWTIME against former two-division world champion Jessie Vargas.

"Boxing fans have been eagerly awaiting Pacquiao's return to a U.S. boxing ring and we are proud to partner with SHOWTIME PPV, to bring it to local cinemas," said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO. "Fight fans won't want to miss this match-up of two of boxing's biggest stars – live and larger-than-life on the big screen."

