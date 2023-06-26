Through exceptional growth, agency reaches highest tier

TAMPA, Fla., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ManoByte, one of the most trusted HubSpot CRM solutions providers, announced its graduation from diamond HubSpot solutions partner to elite HubSpot solutions partner, the highest status in the Solutions Partnership Program, an ecosystem of businesses that offer marketing, sales, web design, and CRM implementation services, among others. ManoByte is now one of less than 50 companies worldwide with this exclusive designation, along with being the first Black-owned business to reach said tier.

ManoByte Becomes First Black-Owned Business to Receive Elite HubSpot Solutions Partner Status

"We've seen the polarizing effect that taking on a new or improved CRM initiative can have on an organization," said Kevin Dean, President and CEO of ManoByte. "We take the hardship out of it by coming alongside organizations to set up a comprehensive platform that will take their sales, marketing, and/or customer service teams and initiatives to the next level, based on identified goals and KPIs. Our proven implementation process and track record means that our clients can confidently stay focused on their day-to-day responsibilities, while trusting us to expertly complete the heavy lifting."

ManoByte began its HubSpot solutions partnership focused on website development, lead generation, and inbound marketing. In recent years, between HubSpot's growth - in product offerings and customer base - and a need identified in working with clients and prospects, ManoByte shifted its focus to fill an obvious gap: helping existing and new HubSpot users to strategically implement the platform within their organizations. Implementations are not only focused on proper CRM setup, but also include complex and custom software integrations, strategy development through a solutions architecture process, legacy data migrations, sales and marketing automation tools, team adoption, CMS programs, personalized training, and more.

"The ManoByte team is incredibly adept at recognizing the unique needs of HubSpot customers and has successfully partnered with a multitude of our direct sales representatives in order to provide our customers with a holistic experience, from pre-sales through the full implementation of the platform," said Brian Garvey, VP, Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot. "Our team knows they can confidently bring ManoByte into the picture to help our customers, no matter how complex a need, which further solidifies their elite status."

"Not only is becoming elite a huge accomplishment for our team, but I'm also very proud that we're making a historic mark by becoming the first Black-owned business to reach this milestone," said Dean. "Both ManoByte's and HubSpot's cultures are all about inclusivity, and this is another achievement that brings so many wonderful worlds together."

ManoByte is also a developer of multiple HubSpot Marketplace apps , including CX Connect, the only HubSpot app that allows customers to seamlessly integrate Amazon Connect with HubSpot's Service Hub.

To learn more about ManoByte and its services, visit manobyte.com .

About ManoByte:

Founded in 2008, ManoByte, based in Tampa, Florida, is one of the most trusted HubSpot CRM solutions providers. As an elite HubSpot solutions partner, ManoByte offers strategic implementations of HubSpot's CRM, sales, marketing, CMS, and other business solutions to help companies reach their B2B and B2C growth objectives. To learn more about ManoByte and the company's services and solutions, please visit manobyte.com .

