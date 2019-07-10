Manoir Hovey Elevates Culinary Program and Draws Michelin Talent to Eastern Townships

NORTH HATLEY, Quebec, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quebec's Eastern Townships region is attracting top culinary talent from around the world, and Manoir Hovey is at the forefront of the movement. The luxury lakeside Relais & Châteaux resort, situated in North Hatley, welcomes a stellar culinary talent roster brimming with Michelin experience. The team of 65 is led by Chef de Cuisine Alexandre Vachon.



Manoir Hovey chef de cuisine, Alexandre Vachon is at the helm of a newly assembled culinary team that has come to Quebec's Eastern Townships region from prestigious 2 and 3 star Michelin restaurants around the world. Vachon joined Manoir Hovey in 2018 from Maison Boulud at The Ritz-Carlton Montreal. His approachable, refined cuisine has transformed the dining experience at the hotel's two restaurants, Le Hatley and The Tap Room, with modern, diverse dishes that showcase regional ingredients. Manoir Hovey's Le Hatley Restaurant (pictured) is the fine dining option at Manoir Hovey. The Relais & Chateaux lakeside resort in Quebec's Eastern Townships has assembled a new "dining dream team". Under the leadership of chef de cuisine Alexandre Vachon, guests enjoy modern, diverse cuisine that showcases regional ingredients. The hotel's Tap Room has a bistronomy menu in a casual, inviting space.

The additions to the culinary "dream team" include food & beverage manager Jean-Charles Brakhausen, who has worked with Alain Ducasse at Spoon in Hong Kong; 3-star Michelin chef Arnaud Lallement; 3-star Michelin chef Yannick Alléno at Cheval Blanc French Palace; and 2-star Michelin Chef Michael Caines at Bath Priory. Jerome Dubois, who came to Manoir Hovey in 2018, has been named head sommelier and has worked for 3-star Michelin chef Marc Veyrat. New assistant sommelier Reynald Belkacem was formerly at Joel Robuchon's Hotel Metropole in Monaco. The rest of the team brings extensive experience with some of the most celebrated chefs and restaurants in the world, including Jean-Georges, Guy Savoy, Fréderic Anton, Mathieu Viannay, Le Cinq at Hotel George V, and The Ritz Paris.

Chef de cuisine Alexandre Vachon joined Manoir Hovey in 2018 from Maison Boulud at The Ritz-Carlton Montreal. His approachable, refined cuisine has transformed the dining experience at the hotel's two restaurants with modern, diverse dishes that showcase regional ingredients. At Le Hatley Restaurant, for example, Quebec lamb is prepared with artichokes, broad beans and cavatelli, while the Ricotta Raviolo uses Taliah cheese, ceps, and summer truffle. The Tap Room's bistronomy menu includes prosciutto wrapped quail with mushrooms and foie gras, lobster rolls, and Poutine Abenaki with a house made birch syrup.

"The influx of such culinary talent to Manoir Hovey is very exciting," said managing director Jason Stafford. "My family is proud to call North Hatley home, and it's especially gratifying that these talented professionals from around the world are choosing to come and work here, a town with a population of only 750, instead of the city. It's a testament to the culture of hospitality we've created at the hotel and the region as a whole, and we look forward to creating delicious journeys for our guests."

Manoir Hovey, which was built in 1900, marked its 40th anniversary under the ownership of the Stafford family this year. A new-state-of-the-art kitchen was recently completed as part of a series of planned upgrades to the property.

The Eastern Townships, dotted with charming small towns, are within a few hours' drive from Montreal and Quebec City. With their beautiful scenery, year-round outdoor activities, and a thriving food and wine scene, visitors from around the world are discovering this idyllic region of Quebec. Notable guests to the region have included the Clintons, and the area is the setting for bestselling author Louise Penny's novels.

About Manoir Hovey:

Located just 90 minutes from Montreal, Manoir Hovey is a five-star Relais & Châteaux property on the shores of Lake Massawippi. One of Canada's most charming and romantic inns, it has 36 beautifully appointed rooms and suites, year-round activities, and hosts weddings, conferences and special events. Its award winning restaurant, Le Hatley, showcases the finest regional cuisine and extensive wine list. Overlooking the lake and surrounded by English gardens, the dining room has a tranquil setting with breathtaking views. For reservations and information, visit www.manoirhovey.com .

Media Contact:

Helen Patrikis

631-553-1370

217452@email4pr.com

SOURCE Manoir Hovey

Related Links

http://www.manoirhovey.com

