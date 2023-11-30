Manometry System Market to grow by USD 48.32 million from 2023-2028 | North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

30 Nov, 2023, 03:35 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The manometry system market size is expected to grow by USD 48.32 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is categorized based on End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Specialty clinics, and Academic research institutes), Product (Manometry system, Manometry software, and Manometry system sheath and catheters), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal diseases and growing healthcare expenditure. The growing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on R&D to develop advanced healthcare equipment and the presence of global and regional market players also fuel the regional manometry system market. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report
Company Profile:
Alacer Biomedica, Creo Medical Ltd., Daffodil Health Technology Service Co., Diversatek Inc., Innologic, LABORIE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Medica S.p.A., Medspira LLC, Medtronic Plc, Mui Scientific, Standard Instruments GmbH, TECHNOMED SYSTEMS, THD S.p.A
Alacer Biomedica: The company offers manometry systems such as MULTIPLEX high-resolution esophageal manometry and MULTIPLEX high-resolution anorectal manometry.
• To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Manometry System Market: Segmentation Analysis
- The hospitals segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Various hospitals in developed countries are well-equipped with advanced technological manometry facilities. Additionally, the growing requirement for easy access to healthcare facilities has increased the number of hospitals across the world.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report
"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2018 to 2022"- Technavio
Manometry System Market: Driver & Trend:
Driver
- Increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases
- Rising geriatric population
- Growing awareness of gastrointestinal diseases
On IBD Awareness Day, which is observed in May every year, the Crohn and Colitis Foundation encourages people who experience symptoms of ulcerative colitis to consult their physicians. It also provides information about the condition through the Surveillance Epidemiology of Coronavirus Under Research Exclusion (SECURE-IBD) database. The program also helps patients, family members, and caregivers to increase public awareness.
The increasing focus on high-resolution manometry systems is an emerging market trend. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.
Related Reports:
- The gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market size is expected to increase by USD 188.19 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63%.
- The Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market size is estimated to grow by USD 161.81 million at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2028.
What are the key data covered in this manometry system market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the manometry system market between 2023 and 2028.
- Precise estimation of the manometry system market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the manometry system market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of manometry system market vendors.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article