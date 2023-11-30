Manometry System Market to grow by USD 48.32 million from 2023-2028 | North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

30 Nov, 2023, 03:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The manometry system market size is expected to grow by USD 48.32 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is categorized based on End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Specialty clinics, and Academic research institutes), Product (Manometry system, Manometry software, and Manometry system sheath and catheters), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal diseases and growing healthcare expenditure. The growing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on R&D to develop advanced healthcare equipment and the presence of global and regional market players also fuel the regional manometry system market. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Manometry System Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Manometry System Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Alacer Biomedica, Creo Medical Ltd., Daffodil Health Technology Service Co., Diversatek Inc., Innologic, LABORIE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Medica S.p.A., Medspira LLC, Medtronic Plc, Mui Scientific, Standard Instruments GmbH, TECHNOMED SYSTEMS, THD S.p.A

Alacer Biomedica: The company offers manometry systems such as MULTIPLEX high-resolution esophageal manometry and MULTIPLEX high-resolution anorectal manometry.

• To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Manometry System Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • The hospitals segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Various hospitals in developed countries are well-equipped with advanced technological manometry facilities. Additionally, the growing requirement for easy access to healthcare facilities has increased the number of hospitals across the world. 

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2018 to 2022"- Technavio

Manometry System Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

  • Increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases
  • Rising geriatric population
  • Growing awareness of gastrointestinal diseases
    On IBD Awareness Day, which is observed in May every year, the Crohn and Colitis Foundation encourages people who experience symptoms of ulcerative colitis to consult their physicians. It also provides information about the condition through the Surveillance Epidemiology of Coronavirus Under Research Exclusion (SECURE-IBD) database. The program also helps patients, family members, and caregivers to increase public awareness.

The increasing focus on high-resolution manometry systems is an emerging market trend. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

What are the key data covered in this manometry system market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the manometry system market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the manometry system market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the manometry system market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of manometry system market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

In-Car Wi-Fi Market to grow by USD 270.53 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AB Volvo, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and BYD Co. Ltd., and many more - Technavio

In-Car Wi-Fi Market to grow by USD 270.53 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AB Volvo, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and BYD Co. Ltd., and many more - Technavio

The in-car Wi-Fi market is estimated to grow by USD 270.53 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 49.01%. The in-car Wi-Fi market is...
Handbags Market in UK to grow by USD 612.15 million from 2023 to 2028 | market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ALDO Group Inc., Aspinal of London Ltd. and Bugatti GmbH, and many more - Technavio

Handbags Market in UK to grow by USD 612.15 million from 2023 to 2028 | market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ALDO Group Inc., Aspinal of London Ltd. and Bugatti GmbH, and many more - Technavio

The handbags market in UK is estimated to grow by USD 612.15 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.96%. The handbags market in UK is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.