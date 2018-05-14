Manon Buettner of Nuvalo Recognized as One of CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Manon Buettner is the founder and principal of Nuvalo, a woman-owned technology consulting, sourcing and staffing firm that bridges the gap between business and IT. Clients entrust our team to connect, simplify and elevate IT challenges. Manon was first to bring a cloud-focused agency to the Pacific Northwest. A real-world practitioner with more than 20 years' experience, Manon is respected by clients, suppliers and peers alike.

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

"We're thrilled to be recognized by CRN," said Manon. "This is a significant achievement for the entire Nuvalo team as we grow to meet the needs of our enterprise clients."

The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

To view Manon's 2018 Women of the Channel profile, visit https://wotc.crn.com/wotc2018-details.htm?w=412.

