Manopause.com Launches Today

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manopause Entertainment has launched MANOPAUSE.COM, a website created for men over 50.

Manopause.com is a unique new website that delves into how life changes for men over 50 in humorous and informative ways. Articles, personal stories, videos, podcasts, and more are curated specifically for the "boomer generation." Contributors include men and women from all walks of life; featuring doctors, lawyers, businessmen, sports gurus, sex therapists, and a Pulitzer Prize winning author, along with many other experts and life survivors!

We live in a time when movies, clothing, lifestyles, music and social media seem laser focused on millennials. Manopause.com offers an alternative look at sex, humor, travel, entertainment, business, sports, and life that is relevant to the underserved over 50 demographic. It also provides an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy through charitable giving and active participation by helping those less fortunate.

Manopause.com is also a great resource for younger men to gain insight into what lies ahead and for women of all ages to better understand their husbands, boyfriends, and fathers.

Go to Manopause.com and "Live Life, Live Young."

Email: accounts@manopause.com

SOURCE Manopause

Related Links

https://www.manopause.com

