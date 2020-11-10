Manor College Launches Academic Video Platform to Enable a More Seamless, Engaging Learning Experience for Students

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manor College, an Associate's and Bachelor's degree granting institution outside of Philadelphia, today announced a new hybrid learning initiative that provides faculty with evidence-based tools to deliver a more intuitive learning experience for students, in the classroom and online. Through a partnership with award-winning higher education video platform Echo360, Manor College faculty can now easily record, stream, and share video content, and students can use the platform's tools to engage more deeply with their course material.

"Even before COVID-19, there was growing demand among both our faculty and students to create a more flexible, personalized learning experience that enabled students to access course content in a variety of formats. COVID-19, of course, has accelerated the need for meaningful learning experiences outside the traditional classroom," said Marc Minnick, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Manor College. "The Echo360 platform makes it easier for faculty to intentionally teach online -- or in whatever environment possible in the midst of the pandemic -- and provides our students with 24/7 access to course materials, videos, and faculty insights."

The platform enables active learning, a pedagogical approach which research shows leads to improved student outcomes. When students participate in class and watch recorded learning content, they can notify instructors when they are confused, take notes that are automatically time-synched to the lecture, discuss course content and collaborate with their peers, and test their comprehension of the content by responding to quizzes and polls from instructors.

With the Echo360 platform's Universal Capture tool, Manor College faculty can easily record lectures and other learning content whether they are at home or on campus using a single application and interface, regardless of whether they use a Windows or Mac device. Additionally, faculty can use the platform's analytics to identify students that may be struggling and at risk of falling behind by measuring students' engagement with course content.

"Many of the same issues that colleges and universities are grappling with now about how to best deliver course content will linger even after COVID-19 has been eradicated. Forward-thinking institutions are putting in place technology and policies that will continue to benefit students and faculty after reaching our new normal," said Fred Singer, CEO of Echo360. "Manor College is an example of this type of forward-thinking institution and will serve as an important example as higher education charts its path forward."

The Echo360 platform is now available to all Manor College students, administrators, and faculty.

About Manor College: Located in suburban Philadelphia, Manor College is a small college that offers big opportunities and a stellar education–one with small classes full of big thinkers, and a big-hearted community ready to challenge all of our students to reach and grow. Manor offers more than 50 Associate's, Bachelor's and Certificate programs in Allied Health, Arts and Sciences, Business and Professional Studies, and Education to traditional age and adult students. Manor College is America's only accredited institution of higher education founded by Ukrainian Sisters, the Sisters of Saint Basil the Great. Learn more at www.manor.edu .

About Echo360: Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors record and extend those moments to improve learner engagement through accessible, engaging video-based learning. Through our smarter video platform, learners and instructors have 24/7 access to discussion of course material, presentation materials, and the lecture itself. We generate data that helps instructors, higher education institutions, and continuing education organizations proactively identify and pursue opportunities to improve learning outcomes. Today, Echo360 technologies reach more than two million learners at approximately 1,200 schools and organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

