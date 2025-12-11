Manor House Films, John Devaney, and N3ON host Miami Art Week celebration at the iconic Scarface Mansion to celebrate art, film, and the creator economy

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manor House Films, the independent film studio founded by financier John Devaney and his daughter Corinne Devaney, hosted one of Miami Art Week's most talked-about private events on Sunday at the Devaney's world-famous 10,000-square-foot Scarface mansion. The celebration brought together major figures across art, cinema, music, and the creator economy — and marked the beginning of Devaney's growing friendship with global streamer N3ON, whose massive digital reach arrives at a pivotal moment for Manor House Films.

Guests arrived to the event at 3:00pm, parking at the historic President Nixon Helipad. Devaney welcomes N3ON to the party, kicking off the five-hour livestream. Guests rode in the iconic original elevator from the movie Scarface.

Set across the mansion's expansive three-acre waterfront property, guests enjoyed two panel conversations — one featuring leading business voices and the other centered on the creator economy — as well as interactive installations, co-created culinary activations, and other artistic moments. A standout moment featured Artlanta, recently tapped by Kim Kardashian to paint her Lamborghini, live-painting a G-Wagon on the lawn. Notable DJs performing throughout the evening included Siobhan Bell, Junior Choi, and Yume Worldwide. As the night progressed, the living room transformed into a dance club environment.

The Scarface mansion — famous for its all-glass architecture, sweeping poolside views, and the waterfront perch where Tony Montana first saw Elvira — provided a cinematic backdrop. Attendees repeatedly noted Devaney's meticulous preservation of the estate, including its original glass elevator, original flooring, teak finishing, and stainless-steel accents.

N3ON co-hosted the celebration and made a dramatic entrance by helicopter onto a floating barge just off the property to kick off the after-party. During a five-hour livestream — including standout moments of N3ON taking Devaney's boat out on the water and the two descending the mansion's original glass elevator — a substantial online audience tuned in, transforming the event into a real-time digital spectacle.

"I have tremendous appreciation for my relationship with N3ON. I have a huge amount of respect for the business he's built — reaching nearly five billion impressions a month through his livestreams and the massive ecosystem of creators who clip and repost his content. Getting to know N3ON has been a real pleasure, and collaborating with him has given me both valuable advisement and a genuine friendship as Manor House Films adapts to a rapidly changing digital landscape. He's a remarkably talented young man with incredible promise, and I truly believe he's going to the moon. I'd love to see him in an upcoming project — he would be an amazing actor."

When asked about their growing production company, Devaney said, "Corinne and I started Manor House Films two years ago, working side by side every day. We're incredibly proud to be bringing our second feature film out into the world in 2026. Watching Corinne lead the studio with such entrepreneurial spirit has been remarkable — her growth is a story in itself."

Manor House Films is a privately financed studio founded by John Devaney and operated with his daughter Corinne. Based between Miami and the Bahamas, the company produces elevated, character-driven films with broad commercial appeal. The studio draws inspiration from Manor House, the Devaney family's private Bahamian estate, which hosts more than 40 nights of live music and artistic programming each year.

Manor House Films' upcoming movie is called "The Prince," starring Scott Haze, Nicolas Cage, Giancarlo Esposito, J.K. Simmons, Andy Garcia, and Simon Rex: written by David Mamet and directed by Cameron Van Hoy, including Miami-based producers and longtime friends John Devaney and Sean Wolfington.

Guests departed the celebration just after midnight following a nine-hour event. It is widely suggested that Devaney's Scarface Art Basel celebration was one of the leading — if not the defining — parties of Miami Art Week.

