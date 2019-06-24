Manova Global Health Summit Announces 2019 Programming

MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health, opens registration today for the three-day event that will be held October 14-16 at The Minneapolis Renaissance Hotel, The Depot in downtown Minneapolis, convening thought leaders, policymakers, innovators, disruptors, entrepreneurs and C-suite executives from across the global healthcare landscape.

This is the second Manova Summit, following the 2018 inaugural event that drew more than 1,000 attendees from six continents and representation from 700 companies across the healthcare industry. Walmart returns as presenting sponsor for 2019.

"The 2019 MANOVA Summit is set to be even bigger and bolder," said Mark Addicks, CEO of Manova. "Today, we are proud to be announcing our first group of world-class speakers that will lead programming as we convene global, national and local health leaders for this unique opportunity to collaborate, connect and partner with one another."

2019 speakers for the Manova Global Summit will include:

President and Chief Executive Officer, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, James R. Downing , M.D.

Award-winning journalist, Founder of Katie Couric Media and Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C) Co-Founder, Katie Couric

Vice Chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity and former Health Minister of Rwanda , Agnes Binagwaho, M.D., Ph.D., M(Ped)

, Personal Health Columnist for the New York Times , Jane Brody

, Chief of the Division of Global Health Innovation, Massachusetts General Hospital, Thomas F. Burke , M.D.

Professor of Epidemiology and Nutrition, Harvard School of Public Health , Walter C. Willett , M.D., Ph.D.

, Professor of Clinical Microbiology Department of Medicine University of Cambridge , Ravindra "Ravi" Gupta, M.D., Ph.D.

CEO of MATTER, Steven Collens

Theranos Whistleblower and Entrepreneur, Tyler Shultz

Theranos Whistleblower and Founder of Ethics in Entrepreneurship, Erika Cheung

This year's 2019 presenters will focus on innovation that addresses the World Health Organization's Top Ten Threats to Global Health and business opportunities at the intersection of consumers, technology and cross-sector partnerships.

"We have an urgency in health care to innovate and work together creatively on every level in order to save lives," said James R. Downing, M.D., President and CEO of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "In science and medicine, collaboration is the spark that ignites progress, and we are pleased to be a part of this discussion that aims to fuel conversations and advances across disciplines."

Tickets for the 2019 Manova Global Summit are now available for purchase at ManovaSummit.com. Packages include full three day passes, one-day passes, and tickets for limited access to specific program tracks. Student discount tickets will also be available again.

ABOUT MANOVA

October 14-16, 2019

The Minneapolis Renaissance Hotel, The Depot

www.manovasummit.com

The Manova Global Summit is produced by a partnership of Mark Addicks, the Chief Executive Officer and former Chief Marketing Officer of General Mills, Kathy Tunheim, Founder and President of Minneapolis-based communications firm Tunheim, Inc., and Arick Wierson, an entrepreneur and former senior media advisor to former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg.

In 2018, the first Manova Summit featured a robust lineup of over 110 speakers from Fortune 500 companies and emerging disruptors. Building on the inaugural year's success, the second Manova Summit will feature a strong speaker lineup, increased experiential exhibitions, and dynamic interactive sessions.

SOURCE Manova Global Summit

Related Links

http://www.manovasummit.com

