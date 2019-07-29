Manova Global Health Summit on the Future of Health Announces Additional 2019 Speakers

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health, has released new names for the speakers of this year's event. Among the participating presenters are:

Greg Simon, President of the Biden Cancer Initiative and former Executive Director of the White House Moonshot Task Force

Nora D. Volkow, M.D., Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse

Doug Baker, CEO of Ecolab, and Chuck Runyon, CEO of Anytime Fitness, both corporations are based in the Twin Cities.

Speakers will be targeting key programmatic themes include: Changing Cancer, Reimagining Aging & Caregiving, Health Beyond Borders, One Planet/One Health, Muting Communicable Diseases and new promising initiatives including digital health and new retail platforms.

Additional 2019 speakers to announce for the Manova Summit include:

Shawn Leavitt , Senior Vice President of Total Rewards, Comcast

, CEO of Healthy.io Kat Kuzmeskas, CEO of SimplyVital Health

Alexandra Drane , Co-Founder of ARCHANGELS

, Senior Program Manager, Google.Ai Patty Starr , CEO of Health Action Committee

"This year's 2019 Manova Summit will feature an impressive line-up of global thought leaders from across the health spectrum," said Mark Addicks, CEO of the Manova Global Summit. "Together these speakers, and others to be announced in August, will bring an unprecedented breadth and depth of health conversations to Medical Alley, the Twin Cities' community of health-related businesses, academic institutions and non-profit and public health organizations."

This year Manova Summit will also include Executive Question & Answer Sessions as well as Executive Briefing Sessions for 'deeper dives' on topics of particular interest for segments of the participants.

Previously announced speakers include award winning journalist Katie Couric, CEO of St. Jude's Children's Hospital, James R. Downing, MD, and New York Times Health columnist Jane Brody, among others.

This will be the second year of this three-day summit which will be held October 14-16, at The Minneapolis Renaissance Hotel, The Depot, in downtown Minneapolis. Last year the event drew more than 1,000 attendees from six continents, representing 700 companies across the healthcare industry. Walmart will be returning as the presenting sponsor.

The Manova Summit will feature talks, presentations, breakthroughs, and roundtables.

Ticket options and packages include:

General Three-Day Pass: $599

Manova Premier/VIP (all inclusive): $750

One-Day Pass: $225 Discounted passes include:

Students: $149

Start-Ups: $199

ABOUT MANOVA SUMMIT

October 14-16, 2019

The Minneapolis Renaissance Hotel, The Depot

www.manovasummit.com

The Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health is produced by a partnership of Mark Addicks, the Chief Executive Officer and former Chief Marketing Officer of General Mills, Kathy Tunheim, Founder and President of Minneapolis-based communications firm Tunheim, Inc., and Arick Wierson, an entrepreneur and former senior media advisor to former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg.

In 2018, the first Manova Summit featured a robust lineup of over 110 speakers from Fortune 500 companies and emerging disruptors. Building on the inaugural year's success, the second Manova Summit will feature a strong speaker lineup, increased experiential exhibitions, and dynamic interactive sessions.

