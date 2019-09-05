Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health Announces Additional 2019 Speakers

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health, has released new names for the speakers of this year's event. Among the participating presenters are:

Victor Miranda, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, 3M Health Care

Dawn Owens, President, TripleTree Holdings

Sean Slovenski, SVP, President, Health & Wellness, Walmart U.S.

Thomas Van Gilder, M.D., Chief Medical and Analytics Officer, Health & Wellness, Walmart U.S.

Yonatan Adiri, CEO of Healthy.io, Former Chief Technology Officer of Israel

Speakers will be targeting key programmatic themes include: Changing Cancer, Reimagining Aging & Caregiving, Health Beyond Borders, One Planet/One Health, Muting Communicable Diseases and new promising initiatives including digital health and new retail platforms.

Al Franken, Former U.S. Senator, Author, Comedy Writer, Comedian, Producer and Screenwriter. He will provide an insider's insights into a realistic path to covering all Americans, while improving the care and health of the American people.

Following his remarks, a panel of industry leaders will offer 'messages from Manova: advice to current and future elected officials'.

Additional 2019 speakers to announce for the Manova Summit include:

Philip Adamson, M.D., Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Heart Failure Division, Abbott

Sara Ratner, CEO, HealthEHR; Board Member, Proximal Health

David Mishkin, Director, Town Hall Ventures

Spencer Hutchins , Founder & CEO, Concert Health

, Founder & CEO, Concert Health David Kaysen , Chairman & CEO, Medibio

, Chairman & CEO, Medibio Aneela Idnani Kumar , CEO, HabitAware

, CEO, HabitAware Rebecca Egbert, Founder & CEO, Little Mother's Helper

Jen Sanning , Executive Partner, Forrester Research

, Executive Partner, Forrester Research Dan Witters, Research Director, Gallup National Health and Well-being

Melissa Hanna, CEO, Mahmee

Dor Skuler, CEO & Co-Founder, Intuition Robotics

Kamran Khan , CEO, BlueDot Inc.

, CEO, BlueDot Inc. Luke Saunders , CEO, Farmer's Fridge

, CEO, Farmer's Fridge John Gorman to CEO & Chairman, Nightingale Partners

"The 2019 Manova Global Summit will feature an impressive line-up of global thought leaders from across the health spectrum," said Mark Addicks, CEO of the Manova Global Summit. "Speakers from Europe, Asia, Africa, and across the U.S.A. will bring an unprecedented breadth and depth of health conversations to the Twin Cities' community of health-related businesses, academic institutions, non-profit and public health organizations."

This year Manova Summit will also include Executive Question & Answer Sessions as well as Executive Briefing Sessions for 'deeper dives' on topics of particular interest for segments of the participants.

This will be the second year of this three-day summit which will be held October 14-16, at The Minneapolis Renaissance Hotel, The Depot, in downtown Minneapolis. Last year the event drew more than 1,000 attendees from six continents, representing 700 companies across the healthcare industry. Walmart will be returning as the presenting sponsor.

The Manova Summit will feature talks, presentations, breakthroughs, and roundtables.

Ticket options and packages include: General Three-Day Pass: $599 Manova Premier/VIP (all inclusive): $750 One-Day Pass: $225 Discounted passes include:

Students: $149 Start-Ups: $199 Follow www.manovasummit.com for additional speakers and ticket information.

ABOUT MANOVA SUMMIT

October 14-16, 2019

The Minneapolis Renaissance Hotel, The Depot

www.manovasummit.com

The Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health is produced by a partnership of Mark Addicks, the Chief Executive Officer and former Chief Marketing Officer of General Mills, Kathy Tunheim, Founder and President of Minneapolis-based communications firm Tunheim, Inc., and Arick Wierson, an entrepreneur and former senior media advisor to former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg.

In 2019, the first Manova Summit featured a robust lineup of over 70 speakers from Fortune 500 companies and emerging disruptors. Building on the inaugural year's success, the second Manova Summit will feature a strong speaker lineup, increased experiential exhibitions, and dynamic interactive sessions.

SOURCE Manova Global Summit

Related Links

http://www.manovasummit.com

