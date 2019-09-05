Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health Announces Additional 2019 Speakers
Sep 05, 2019, 15:20 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health, has released new names for the speakers of this year's event. Among the participating presenters are:
Victor Miranda, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, 3M Health Care
Dawn Owens, President, TripleTree Holdings
Sean Slovenski, SVP, President, Health & Wellness, Walmart U.S.
Thomas Van Gilder, M.D., Chief Medical and Analytics Officer, Health & Wellness, Walmart U.S.
Yonatan Adiri, CEO of Healthy.io, Former Chief Technology Officer of Israel
Speakers will be targeting key programmatic themes include: Changing Cancer, Reimagining Aging & Caregiving, Health Beyond Borders, One Planet/One Health, Muting Communicable Diseases and new promising initiatives including digital health and new retail platforms.
Al Franken, Former U.S. Senator, Author, Comedy Writer, Comedian, Producer and Screenwriter. He will provide an insider's insights into a realistic path to covering all Americans, while improving the care and health of the American people.
Following his remarks, a panel of industry leaders will offer 'messages from Manova: advice to current and future elected officials'.
Additional 2019 speakers to announce for the Manova Summit include:
- Philip Adamson, M.D., Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Heart Failure Division, Abbott
- Sara Ratner, CEO, HealthEHR; Board Member, Proximal Health
- David Mishkin, Director, Town Hall Ventures
- Spencer Hutchins, Founder & CEO, Concert Health
- David Kaysen, Chairman & CEO, Medibio
- Aneela Idnani Kumar, CEO, HabitAware
- Rebecca Egbert, Founder & CEO, Little Mother's Helper
- Jen Sanning, Executive Partner, Forrester Research
- Dan Witters, Research Director, Gallup National Health and Well-being
- Melissa Hanna, CEO, Mahmee
- Dor Skuler, CEO & Co-Founder, Intuition Robotics
- Kamran Khan, CEO, BlueDot Inc.
- Luke Saunders, CEO, Farmer's Fridge
- John Gorman to CEO & Chairman, Nightingale Partners
"The 2019 Manova Global Summit will feature an impressive line-up of global thought leaders from across the health spectrum," said Mark Addicks, CEO of the Manova Global Summit. "Speakers from Europe, Asia, Africa, and across the U.S.A. will bring an unprecedented breadth and depth of health conversations to the Twin Cities' community of health-related businesses, academic institutions, non-profit and public health organizations."
This year Manova Summit will also include Executive Question & Answer Sessions as well as Executive Briefing Sessions for 'deeper dives' on topics of particular interest for segments of the participants.
This will be the second year of this three-day summit which will be held October 14-16, at The Minneapolis Renaissance Hotel, The Depot, in downtown Minneapolis. Last year the event drew more than 1,000 attendees from six continents, representing 700 companies across the healthcare industry. Walmart will be returning as the presenting sponsor.
The Manova Summit will feature talks, presentations, breakthroughs, and roundtables.
Ticket options and packages include:
General Three-Day Pass:
$599
Manova Premier/VIP (all inclusive):
|
$750
One-Day Pass:
$225
Discounted passes include:
Students:
$149
Start-Ups:
$199
Follow www.manovasummit.com for additional speakers and ticket information.
ABOUT MANOVA SUMMIT
October 14-16, 2019
The Minneapolis Renaissance Hotel, The Depot
www.manovasummit.com
The Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health is produced by a partnership of Mark Addicks, the Chief Executive Officer and former Chief Marketing Officer of General Mills, Kathy Tunheim, Founder and President of Minneapolis-based communications firm Tunheim, Inc., and Arick Wierson, an entrepreneur and former senior media advisor to former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg.
In 2019, the first Manova Summit featured a robust lineup of over 70 speakers from Fortune 500 companies and emerging disruptors. Building on the inaugural year's success, the second Manova Summit will feature a strong speaker lineup, increased experiential exhibitions, and dynamic interactive sessions.
