Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health Announces Last Day Live Town Hall Podcast at Manova with Lemonada Media and guests Andy Slavitt, Sheriff David Hutchinson, and More

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the leaders from the Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health announced a live town hall podcast talking openly about the opioid crisis, which is killing more people than car crashes across the country. Join in a conversation with Lemonada co-founders Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittles Wachs, along with guests Andy Slavitt (General Partner, Town Hall Ventures), Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, Dr. Joseph Lee (Medical Director, Hazelden Betty Ford Youth Continuum), Dr. Charles Reznikoff (Addiction Specialist, Hennepin Health Care), and Antony Stately (CEO of Native American Community Clinic) for a live, audience-driven town hall, Monday, October 14, at 7:00 PM, at the Manova Summit.

Award-winning podcaster, Jessica Cordova Kramer and best-selling author, Stephanie Wittles Wachs have joined forces to form a new podcast network, Lemonada Media. Last Day, the first weekly podcast series from Lemonada Media, has arrived to chart-topping reception. Hosted by Wittles Wachs, the first three episodes of Last Day are available now on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts. The first season, airing weekly on Wednesdays through Spring 2020, is focused on the opioid crisis. As part of the series, Wittles Wachs and Cordova Kramer are crossing the nation to hold live town halls, starting at the Manova Summit, to have localized conversations about the opioid crisis, focusing with those affected and local leaders on solutions and hope. Both Stephanie and Jessica lost their brothers to opioid overdoses and are committed to engaging in open dialogue and a search for solutions.

Panelist Andy Slavitt, a national health expert and the former administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, is now a senior partner in Town Hall Health Ventures as well as a senior advisor to the Bipartisan Policy Center. Sheriff David Hutchinson was elected Hennepin County Sheriff in 2018. Earlier this year, he launched new program that gives deputies the ability to more quickly connect inmates grappling with addiction and withdrawal to medical professionals. Dr. Joseph Lee is the medical director for Hazelden Betty Ford Youth Continuum, who completed his Adult Psychiatry residency at Duke University Hospital and his fellowship in Child Adolescent Psychiatry from John Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Charles Reznikoff is the addiction medicine specialist at Hennepin Healthcare. He completed his fellowship in Addiction Medicine from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Antony Stately is the CEO of the Native American Community Clinic, which provides primary care, dental care, and behavioral health services the Twin Cities Native American community.

"We are excited to partner with Lemonada Media and to be participating in the Last Day podcast that will address a national health care issue in such a localized way. We look forward to hosting experts from both a local and national landscape, including Andy Slavitt, Sheriff Hutchinson and Antony Stately," said Mark Addicks, CEO of Manova Summit. "This live and recorded town hall will expand our global reach while providing an opportunity for the local community to participate in the Manova Summit," Addicks added.

This year Manova Summit will also include Executive Question & Answer Sessions as well as Executive Briefing Sessions for 'deeper dives' on topics of particular interest for segments of the participants.

Previously announced speakers include Theranos Whistleblowers, Erica Cheung and Tyler Shultz, award winning actress Jane Fonda, award winning journalist Katie Couric, CEO of St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, James R. Downing, M.D., Nora D. Volkow, M.D., Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, New York Times Health columnist Jane Brody, Doug Baker, CEO of Ecolab and Chuck Runyon, CEO of Anytime Fitness, among over 100 speakers.

This will be the second year of this three-day summit which will be held October 14-16, at The Minneapolis Renaissance Hotel, The Depot, in downtown Minneapolis. Last year the event drew more than 1,000 attendees from six continents, representing 700 companies across the healthcare industry. Walmart will be returning as the presenting sponsor.

The Manova Summit will feature talks, presentations, breakthroughs, and roundtables.

ABOUT MANOVA SUMMIT

October 14-16, 2019

The Minneapolis Renaissance Hotel, The Depot

www.manovasummit.com

The Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health is produced by a partnership of Mark Addicks, the Chief Executive Officer and former Chief Marketing Officer of General Mills, Kathy Tunheim, Founder and President of Minneapolis-based communications firm Tunheim, Inc., and Arick Wierson, an entrepreneur and former senior media advisor to former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg.

In 2018, the first Manova Summit featured a robust lineup of over 110 speakers from Fortune 500 companies and emerging disruptors. Building on the inaugural year's success, the second Manova Summit will feature a strong speaker lineup, increased experiential exhibitions, and dynamic interactive sessions.

