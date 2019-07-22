Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health Announces Walmart as the Presenting Sponsor

MINNEAPOLIS, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from the 2019 Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health today announced Walmart will return as the presenting sponsor of the second Manova Summit, convening October 14-16, 2019, in Minneapolis.

As a sponsor of the first summit, Walmart helped ensure the extensive line-up of speakers that shaped this effort to create a destination for conversations about the future of global health. 1,100 participants from 700 organizations around the world attended in 2018 – and more than 80 percent gave the Manova Summit the ultimate endorsement: a pledge to come again.

"Walmart is proud to be the lead sponsor of the 2019 Manova Summit to help shine a light on what is working globally in healthcare, on solutions that have the proven capability to transform the cost, convenience of healthcare and drive real improvements in the health and wellbeing of all people," said Sean Slovenski, SVP, President, Health & Wellness, Walmart U.S.

Walmart is committed to providing affordable, accessible and quality healthcare to its hundreds of millions of customers as a center of wellbeing in its communities. The company has been serving pharmacy customers for 40 years and has a history of launching products and programs that have transformed the industry. With an established footprint in healthcare, and with 90 percent of Americans living within 10 miles of a Walmart retail location, the company works to democratize wellness through its health, pharmacy, grocery and sustainability initiatives.

Key Walmart business leaders will be among Manova's main stage presenters, including Sean Slovenski, SVP and President of Health and Wellness. Walmart will also be hosting experiential exhibits at Manova in addition to providing a flu shot clinic on site for all attendees. The 2019 Manova Summit will build on the success of the inaugural year with its global line-up of health thought leaders. This year Manova will also feature expanded networking opportunities and Executive Briefing Sessions for 'deeper dives' on topics of particular interest for segments of the participants. Key programmatic themes include:

Changing Cancer, Reimagining Aging & Caregiving, Health Beyond Borders, One Planet/One Health, Muting Communicable Diseases and new promising initiatives including digital health and new retail platforms.

"Walmart is a global leader not only in retail but also in health," said Manova CEO Mark Addicks. "We are excited to collaborate with Walmart not only for the healthcare innovation and perspectives they will bring to this year's Manova Summit, but also for the preventative health impact that Walmart has given the 270 million people across the globe who visit one of their 11,000 plus stores every week. Virtually no other organization can affect the type of positive health change that Walmart can."

The Manova Summit will feature three days of events this fall, including talks, presentations, breakthroughs, and roundtables.

Ticket options and packages include:



General Three-Day Pass: $599

Manova Premier/VIP (all inclusive): $750

One-Day Pass: $225 Discounted passes include:



Students: $149

Start-Ups: $199

Follow www.manovasummit.com for additional speakers and ticket information.

About Manova Summit

October 14-16, 2019

The Minneapolis Renaissance Hotel, The Depot

Downtown Minneapolis

www.manovasummit.com

The Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health is produced by a partnership of Mark Addicks, the Chief Executive Officer and former Chief Marketing Officer of General Mills, Kathy Tunheim, Founder and President of Minneapolis-based communications firm Tunheim, Inc., and Arick Wierson, an entrepreneur and former senior media advisor to former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg.

In 2018, the first Manova Summit featured a robust lineup of over 110 speakers from Fortune 500 companies and emerging disruptors. Building on the inaugural year's success, the second Manova Summit will feature a strong speaker lineup, increased experiential exhibitions, and dynamic interactive sessions.

