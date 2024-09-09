Manpower to Open Job Hubs Inside Select Walmart Stores

Staffing firm aims to bring jobs directly to job seekers

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manpower®, a global leader in contingent staffing and permanent resourcing and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, will be opening job hubs in seven Walmart locations across the country, with the first two grand openings set for Friday, September 13.

Manpower will offer one-stop convenience to local job seekers. The new Manpower job hubs are designed with efficiency and accessibility in mind and are welcoming to active job seekers or casual shoppers who may want to explore employment options in their area.

"We're thrilled to launch these innovative branch offices inside select Walmart locations. This initiative reflects our commitment to meeting talent where they are, breaking down barriers, and making it easier for job seekers to connect with us," said Manpower Senior Vice President, Rajesh Namboothiry. "By staying ahead of industry trends, we're continuously improving how we attract top talent and create exceptional opportunities for both job seekers and employers."

"We aim to provide products and services in our stores that enhance the shopping experience and contribute to a better quality of life for our customers," said Tené Green, Walmart Senior Director. "One of the pathways to a quality life is through employment."

Two Manpower job hubs are hosting grand opening events on September 13 in the following cities:

Sturtevant, Wisconsin

High Point, North Carolina

Five other locations are slated to open in late September through early November:

Fayetteville, Georgia

Humble, Texas

Oak Park Heights, Minnesota

Dallas, Texas

Raleigh, North Carolina

ABOUT MANPOWER

Manpower® is a global leader in contingent staffing and permanent resourcing, providing companies with strategic and operational flexibility and creating talent at scale. Our talent agents and specialized recruiters leverage data-driven insights to assess, guide and place people into meaningful, sustainable employment, and our PowerSuite® tech platform enables assessment and matching to predict performance potential. Our Manpower MyPath® skilling program provides rapid skills development at scale with on-the-job training, market-based certifications, and coaching for roles in growth sectors. In this constantly shifting world, our flexible workforce solutions provide companies with the business agility needed to succeed. Manpower is part of the ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, which also includes Experis and Talent Solutions.

For more information about Manpower, visit www.manpower.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup