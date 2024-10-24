ManpowerGroup and Junior Achievement Expand Partnership with Launch of Next-Generation Career Experience at JA Finance Park

Longtime partners to unveil innovative VR-powered career exploration technology, marking new chapter in commitment to youth development

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) and Junior Achievement (JA) are marking their decades-long partnership with the unveiling of a transformative new career exploration experience at JA Finance Park in Milwaukee. The event celebrates both organizations' shared commitment to youth education and introduces cutting-edge Virtual Reality (VR) technology designed to revolutionize how students discover and prepare for future careers.

"The future of work demands new ways of learning about careers," said Rajesh Namboothiry, President of Manpower US. "Through our VR experience, students can step into different professions and truly understand what it takes to succeed in today's job market. This hands-on approach to career exploration is how we'll build the workforce of tomorrow."

Dozens of eighth-grade students from Rufus King International Middle School (RKIMS) in Milwaukee will be the first to experience the new ManpowerGroup JA Finance Park Career Exploration Center, which combines financial literacy education with VR. The program is part of ManpowerGroup's ongoing initiative to connect young people with meaningful career opportunities and essential financial skills.

"When students can connect financial literacy with real career paths, it transforms their understanding of future possibilities," Julie Granger, President of Junior Achievement Wisconsin, said. "This new initiative with ManpowerGroup brings that connection to life, giving students the tools and insights they need to make confident decisions about their educational and professional journeys."

Students will participate in interactive activities throughout the day, including personalized career conversations with ManpowerGroup volunteers and immersive VR experiences that simulate various professional environments.

This endeavor builds on ManpowerGroup's long-standing relationship with Junior Achievement, where ManpowerGroup personnel hold board seats at the local, national, and global levels, demonstrating its deep commitment to preparing the next generation of workforce talent.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:30 PM

Location: Junior Achievement

11111 W. Liberty Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53224

SCHEDULE:

Media Check-in: 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Opening Remarks ( Namboothiry ): 10:00 AM

): Student Activities & VR Experience Demonstrations: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Closing Remarks ( Jonas Prising , ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO): 1:30 PM

Media are invited to experience the new VR career exploration technology between 9:30 - 10:00 AM. Interviews will be available with Prising, Granger, Namboothiry, as well as students from RKIMS.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2024 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook , and Instagram.

ABOUT JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF WISCONSIN

JA Finance Park teaches students in grades 7-12 how to make good decisions about income, expenses, savings, and credit. The focus is on the complexities and the financial consequences of life choices that impact their career and financial goals. In the culminating simulation field trip, students apply their new knowledge in real-life scenarios and explore a wide variety of career options based on their interests, skills and goals.

The mission of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed. The organization recruits and trains more than 7,000 community volunteers each year to teach lessons about financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness to young people aged 5 to 25. During the 2023-24 school year, over 123,000 students received JA programs in schools across Wisconsin.

For more information, visit www.Wisconsin.ja.org.

