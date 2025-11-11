ManpowerGroup and Maricopa Community Colleges Partner to Develop the Next-Generation Semiconductor and Manufacturing Workforce

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), a global leader in innovative workforce solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Maricopa Community Colleges in Arizona, one of the nation's largest community college systems.

The collaboration will accelerate workforce development in the fast-growing semiconductor and advanced manufacturing sectors by addressing one of the industry's most urgent challenges: the skilled labor shortage. The partnership creates direct pathways to high-demand careers through specialized, industry-informed training programs aligned with real-time employer needs.

With decades of experience in workforce transformation and talent strategy, ManpowerGroup is bringing its expertise to help bridge the gap between education and industry. This partnership expands access to training that empowers individuals to build future-ready careers while helping employers meet their evolving talent requirements.

"The semiconductor industry is the backbone of nearly every critical technology of the future; from AI and robotics to clean energy and medical innovation," said Ger Doyle, Regional President, ManpowerGroup North America. "We're proud to collaborate with Maricopa Community Colleges and co-create scalable, inclusive workforce solutions that prepare people for high-impact roles and help companies stay competitive in a rapidly changing economy."

"ManpowerGroup is proud to lead this inclusive workforce transformation initiative," Allison Dadoun, Global Client Director at ManpowerGroup, said. "By collaborating with Maricopa Community Colleges, we're ensuring students gain both technical skills and career connections to thrive in Arizona's fast-evolving semiconductor and advanced manufacturing sectors."

Comprehensive Training and Career Pathways

Through this partnership, ManpowerGroup and Maricopa Community Colleges will create end-to-end training pathways that prepare students for sustainable, high-demand careers.

ManpowerGroup will design and support programs with Maricopa Community Colleges focused on developing talent in AI/ML, engineering, STEM, and technician roles. The curriculum will include industry-recognized certifications and immersive, hands-on experience, complemented by career readiness resources, internships, and apprenticeships. Graduates will have direct connections to full-time employment opportunities with leading semiconductor and manufacturing employers.

"Together with ManpowerGroup, we're bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world workforce needs," said Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, Chancellor of the Maricopa County Community College District. "This partnership supports Arizona's economic future by ensuring our students are prepared to lead in the semiconductor and manufacturing industries."

"At The Arizona Advanced Manufacturing Institute, we're focused on building a talent pipeline that meets the immediate and future needs of Arizona's high-tech industries," said Leah Palmer, Executive Director of AZ-AMI at Maricopa Community Colleges. "This partnership with ManpowerGroup enhances our ability to deliver high-quality, job-aligned training and directly connect learners with careers in semiconductor manufacturing."

Supporting Regional Economic Growth

This initiative builds on ManpowerGroup's broader commitment to tackling critical talent shortages through targeted training and inclusive employment programs. Earlier this year, ManpowerGroup announced a strategic partnership with SEMI, the leading global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, to address workforce challenges across the semiconductor sector.

The collaboration extends this work regionally, creating localized pathways that support Arizona's vision to become a national hub for semiconductor innovation and manufacturing excellence, while complementing broader efforts tied to the CHIPS and Science Act.

