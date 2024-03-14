ManpowerGroup Launches 2024 VivaTech Startup Challenge to Power the People-First Future

Platinum Partner of Europe's largest startup and tech event seeks innovative solutions for sustainable skills development, humanizing work in the age of AI, and transforming recruiting through automation

MILWAUKEE, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to empowering people in the age of rapid technological change, ManpowerGroup is setting its sights on the future of work by calling on submissions from the most innovative startups in the world to participate in its 2024 Viva Technology Startup Challenge. Additionally, ManpowerGroup will once again be a Platinum Partner for VivaTech, cementing its position as a key contributor to the 8th edition of Europe's largest startup and tech event, taking place in Paris, May 22-25.

"VivaTech brings together the greatest minds in technology and business to tackle the opportunities and challenges facing our rapidly changing world of work," said Alain Roumilhac, ManpowerGroup France and Southern Europe Region President. "Our goal is to leverage technology to put people first."

With the theme of "People-First Transformation," the 2024 challenge focuses on the intersection of technology and human potential, seeking innovative ideas across three key areas:

Preparing people for the green transition with sustainable skills development

Humanizing work in the age of AI by enhancing human connections and capabilities

Transforming recruiting through automation to focus on the human side of talent acquisition

"Technology holds incredible promise to augment uniquely human strengths like creativity, empathy and judgment," Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, Chief Innovation Officer at ManpowerGroup, said. "Our goal with this challenge is to tap into the entrepreneurial spirit of the startup community to develop ethical, human-centric applications of AI and automation to create opportunities for all."

Submissions for ManpowerGroup's VivaTech startup challenges are being accepted now through April 19. Selected entrepreneurs will be announced in late April and invited to demonstrate their solutions at VivaTech on May 22.

To learn more and enter the People-First Transformation challenge visit: vivatechnology.com/challenges/manpowergroup

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2024 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook , and Instagram.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup