ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction

MILWAUKEE, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) has been named a 2018 Top Workplace in Southeast Wisconsin by The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The award is based solely on employee feedback and recognizes ManpowerGroup for its workplace culture including its commitment to employee engagement, attracting and developing talent and fostering an effective workplace.

"We're committed to helping people develop successful careers in Wisconsin and across the U.S.," said Becky Frankiewicz, President, ManpowerGroup North America. "It's great to receive this recognition in our home town. People tell us they choose to work here for skills development and clear career paths, as well as our commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace. Everyone deserves to go to work in an environment where they can be their true selves and feel empowered to reach their potential. That's true for our people as well as the 270,000 people in this U.S. we put to work every year."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace Awards facilitated by research firm Energage surveyed Southeast Wisconsin's leading small, medium and large employers to measure work environments.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement. Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy. It's an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

To learn more about ManpowerGroup, visit www.manpowergroup.com.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for 70 years. In 2018, ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the ninth year and one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the sixteenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted and admired brand in the industry. See how ManpowerGroup is powering the future of work: www.manpowergroup.com

ABOUT ENERGAGE, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

