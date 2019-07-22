ManpowerGroup Named A Best Place To Work In The U.S. By Disability Equality Index for Fourth Year

MILWAUKEE, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) has been recognized by the Disability Equality Index® (DEI®) as one of the Best Places to Work in the U.S, receiving a top score for the fourth consecutive year for its commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The DEI® is a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) honoring those organizations with a commitment to driving their organization's success through inclusive business practices.

ManpowerGroup is the only company in the industry to receive a top score based on points awarded in five major categories: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices and Community Engagement & Support Services and Supplier Diversity.

"There are more job opportunities than ever before and we are committed to connecting people of all abilities to meaningful employment," said Becky Frankiewicz, President of ManpowerGroup North America. "There are over 400,000 people with disabilities and untapped skills who are willing to work and we have 7.3M open jobs in the U.S. today. We're proud to be recognized for seeing that vast potential, fostering an inclusive workplace and creating an environment where everyone can bring their best self to work."

ManpowerGroup is also a founding member of the Valuable 500 global campaign launched in March. The Valuable 500 includes the most influential business leaders and their brands driving disability inclusion through systemic change by unlocking the business, social and economic value of the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities globally.

"The DEI helps companies measure their own progress on disability inclusion and challenges them to improve their policies and practices – not just because it's the right thing to do, but also because it's also good for business," said Ted Kennedy, Jr., disability rights attorney and board chair of AAPD. "Research shows that companies that champion disability inclusion significantly outperform their peers across key financial indices including revenue, net income, profit margins and shareholder returns. AAPD is truly impressed by this year's DEI participation and we're proud to collaborate with the business community to prioritize industry-wide disability inclusion practices."

For more information on how ManpowerGroup is building integrated and inclusive workplaces visit https://doingwellbydoinggood.manpowergroup.com/ or access the full report at DisabilityIN.org/DEIReport2019.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry. See how ManpowerGroup is powering the future of work: www.manpowergroup.com.

About the Disability Equality Index (DEI)

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN. Developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates, the DEI is a national, transparent, annual benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to receive an objective score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, on their disability inclusion policies and practices.

The DEI is an aspirational, educational, recognition tool that is intended to help companies identify opportunities for continued improvement and help build a company's reputation as an employer of choice.

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) brings together AAPD, the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the leading national business-to-business network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complimentary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporate America and the disability community.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connecter, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power of people with disabilities. As one of the leading national cross-disability civil rights organizations, AAPD advocates for the full recognition of rights for the over 60 million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN, formerly known as the US Business Leadership Network, is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Partnering with more than 180 corporations, Disability:IN expands opportunities for people with disabilities across enterprises. The organization and 50 affiliates raise a collective voice of positive change for people with disabilities in business. Through its programs and services, Disability:IN empowers businesses to achieve disability inclusion and equality, with the goal of advancing inclusion to the point when the organization is no longer necessary. Learn more at: www.disabilityin.org.

