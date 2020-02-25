ManpowerGroup Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 11th Year

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup [MAN: NYSE] has been recognized by Ethisphere as a World's Most Ethical Company for the eleventh year, scoring highly for ethics and compliance, organizational culture, governance, corporate citizenship, and leadership and reputation. Ethisphere is a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practice and honors companies driving positive change.

"Our business was founded on the premise of providing value to all stakeholders and we remain as committed to this duality of purpose today as we were seventy years ago," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "We are especially proud to be recognized for our organizational culture and integrity. This is testament to our talented ManpowerGroup team, who are dedicated to providing our clients with the innovative workforce solutions they need and to helping even more people access meaningful work."

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies recognizes organizations spanning 21 countries and 51 industries, all of which play a critical role in influencing and driving positive change in societies and the business community around the world.

"Congratulations to everyone at ManpowerGroup for earning this recognition," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good."

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies and methodology can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

See how ManpowerGroup is powering the future of work and the future for workers here.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantial value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. See how ManpowerGroup is powering the future of work: www.manpowergroup.com

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com .

