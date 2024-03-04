ManpowerGroup Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th Time

ManpowerGroup honored as one of the companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance

MILWAUKEE, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup announced today that it once again has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This marks the 15th time ManpowerGroup has received the distinction, and the company remains the only one in its industry to be recognized for more than a decade for playing a critical role in driving positive change in societies and communities around the world.

"Enabling people to build their employability and prosperity through access to meaningful work is at the heart of our purpose," said ManpowerGroup Chairman and CEO Jonas Prising. "This award is testament to the dedication of our more than 29,000 employees worldwide who embrace the potential in every individual to fulfill their career aspirations. It motivates us to continue raising the bar – leveraging our influence to drive progress on societal challenges like climate and inequality, and shape an equitable, sustainable future of work for all."

The World's Most Ethical Companies® assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by a panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

"It's always inspiring to recognize the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. "Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to ManpowerGroup for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business."

In 2024, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 20 countries and 44 industries. The complete list of this year's World's Most Ethical Companies® and methodology can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2024 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

ABOUT ETHISPHERE

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical business practices of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

