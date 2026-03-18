ManpowerGroup Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 17th Time

Global workforce solutions leader recognized for advancing ethical business practices while helping organizations and individuals navigate unprecedented workplace transformation

MILWAUKEE, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup announced today that it once again has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This marks the 17th time ManpowerGroup has received the distinction, making it the most recognized company in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry.

For the 17th time, ManpowerGroup has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, the most recognized company in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry.

"At a time when the world of work is undergoing its most profound transformation in generations, this recognition reflects our commitment to ensuring progress remains human-centered, guided by sound judgment and a strong, values-based foundation," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chair & CEO. "As AI reshapes industries and the skills required for tomorrow's jobs evolve rapidly, our responsibility is clear: to help build a future of work that expands opportunity, strengthens resilience, and preserves the dignity of work."

"Ethics shows up in the moments that matter," Ruth Harper, ManpowerGroup Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer, said. "When someone trusts us with their next job - or when a client trusts us with their workforce decisions - we protect their data, we use AI responsibly, and we provide fair and ethical talent practices. Thank you to our teams around the world for earning us this recognition again."

"Congratulations to ManpowerGroup for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy. Companies with strong ethics, compliance, and governance programs are built for better long-term performance," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

The World's Most Ethical Companies® assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ documented proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, including: corporate governance; program structure & resourcing; written standards; training, awareness, & communication; risk assessment & auditing; investigations, enforcement, discipline & incentives; measurement of ethical culture; third-party risk management, and environmental & social impact. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by a panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

In 2026, 138 honorees were recognized spanning 17 countries and 40 industries. To view the full list of this year's World's Most Ethical Companies® and methodology, visit: worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2026 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 17th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook , and Bluesky.

ABOUT ETHISPHERE

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program & culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine, and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup