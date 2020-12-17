ManpowerGroup Releases 2020 Social Impact Report: Working to Change the World

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today released its 2020 Social Impact Report "Working to Change the World: A Sustainable Future for Workers" reinforcing its commitment to creating positive social impact across all stakeholders: employees, candidates and associates, clients, suppliers and vendors as well as the wider community and society at large.

The report includes examples and metrics around ManpowerGroup's social impact throughout the pandemic - from redeploying and reskilling hospitality workers to new roles in in-demand sectors like logistics, virtual customer service and pharmaceuticals, - to redeploying financial programmers to install and program COVID testing robots, and providing the skilled IT talent, lab technicians, and skilled workers for PPE production.

"Businesses have a duty to deliver societal value and shareholder value and this mutually reinforcing dual responsibility has never been more important". Said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman and CEO. "The pandemic has served as a stark reminder of the importance and urgency with which we must address the inequities that exist across so many lines—income and color, gender and age, politics and beliefs, geographies and skills. Lines that we as organizations span and for which we have a clear leadership and community responsibility. We are proud of the resilience and commitment of our people to support and deliver to all our stakeholders during these challenging times and this report outlines our commitment to being part of the solution to reshape a brighter, better future for work and workers—one that is more skilled, more diverse and more wellbeing-oriented than we could have ever imagined."

Read the full report on ManpowerGroup's sustainability pillars, stakeholder engagement and wide social impact at https://www.manpowergroup.com/sustainability

ManpowerGroup's Social Impact Report—an evolution of the sustainability reports it has released since 2011—reflects the breadth of its contributions to building a better future for all. The report accompanies its sustainability narratives reporting ESG efforts around Human Capital, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Human Rights and Fair Employment, Ethics, Information Security and Data Privacy, Sourcing and Supply Chain, and the Environment.

