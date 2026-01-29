ManpowerGroup Reports 4th Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues of $4.7 billion (7% as reported, 1% constant currency, 2% organic constant currency)

Ongoing stabilization across North America and Europe overall, including sequential improvement in France and market leading growth in Italy. Latin America and Asia Pacific saw continued strong demand during the quarter

Compared to the previous quarter, year over year revenue growth in Manpower increased and the rate of revenue decline in both Experis and Talent Solutions also improved

Gross profit margin of 16.3% reflects softer than expected permanent recruitment activity in Europe while year-over-year staffing margin trends held steady from the previous quarter

Cost actions drove a sequential improvement in the year over year SG&A decrease with additional restructuring actions taken in the quarter

Strong cash provided by operating activities1 during the quarter. Refinanced the €500 million Euro Note (previously scheduled to mature in June 2026) and reset the revolving credit facility for a new 5-year period

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today reported net earnings of $0.64 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to net earnings of $0.47 per diluted share in the prior year period. Net earnings in the quarter were $30.2 million compared to net earnings of $22.5 million a year earlier. Revenues for the fourth quarter were $4.7 billion, a 7% increase from the prior year period.

The current year quarter included restructuring costs, pension settlements, and Argentina hyperinflationary related non-cash currency translation losses which reduced earnings per share by $0.28 in the fourth quarter. Excluding these charges, earnings per share was $0.92 per diluted share in the quarter representing a decrease of 17% in constant currency.2

Financial results in the quarter were also impacted by the U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies compared to the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased 1% compared to the prior year period and, on an organic constant currency basis, revenues increased 2% compared to the prior year period.

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chair & CEO, said "We are pleased with our solid fourth quarter results, which reflect improving stabilization in market trends and continued execution of our go-to market and cost optimization strategy. Throughout 2025, we delivered sequential progress in both revenue and profitability, as adjusted, exiting the year with strengthening trends. France and Northern Europe improved, alongside market-leading performance in Italy. In North America, Manpower and Talent Solutions TAPFIN MSP continued to perform well, while Experis stabilized and RPO and permanent recruitment faced continued headwinds. Looking ahead, assuming current trends hold, we see opportunity to capitalize on improving market demand as we progress technology initiatives to diversify our capabilities and win market share. We will remain agile and continue to execute against our disciplined transformation to drive productivity gains and operating leverage."

"We anticipate diluted earnings per share in the first quarter will be between $0.45 and $0.55, which includes an estimated favorable currency impact of 6 cents and a 43.0% effective tax rate."

Net losses for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $13.3 million, or net losses of $0.29 per basic share compared to net earnings of $145.1 million, or net earnings of $3.01 per diluted share in the prior year, respectively. The full year period included non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, restructuring costs, net losses from the sale of businesses, which will operate as franchises going forward, pension settlements, and Argentina hyperinflationary related non-cash currency translation losses which reduced earnings per share by $3.26. Excluding the net impact of these charges, earnings per share for the year were $2.97 per diluted share representing a decrease of 38% in constant currency. 2 Revenues for the year were $18.0 billion, representing an increase of 1% compared to the prior year or a decrease of 2% in constant currency.

In conjunction with its fourth quarter earnings release, ManpowerGroup will broadcast its conference call live over the Internet on January 29, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. central time (8:30 a.m. eastern time).



About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2025 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 16th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent. For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, including statements regarding trends in labor demand and the future strengthening of such demand, the Company's financial outlook, and the Company's strategic initiatives and technology investments, including our ability to increase market share and the acceleration of transformation initiatives to remove structural costs from the organization to drive efficiencies, are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's expected future results. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described or contemplated in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These factors include those found in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including the information under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which information is incorporated herein by reference.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. We reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information for investors. We include a reconciliation of these measures, where appropriate, to GAAP on the Investor Relations section of our website at manpowergroup.com.









1 Cash provided by operating activities equaled $179 million and, including capital expenditures, Free Cash Flow represented $168 million in the quarter. 2 The prior year period included various adjustments which reduced earnings per share by $0.55 in the fourth quarter and $1.54 for the full year which are also excluded when determining the year over year adjusted trend.

ManpowerGroup











Operating Unit Results







(In millions)





























Three Months Ended December 31









% Variance









Amount

Constant

2025

2024(a)

Reported

Currency

(Unaudited)







Revenues from Services:







Americas:











United States (b) 681.7

691.8

-0.01466

-0.01466 Other Americas 451.7

381.8

0.183296

0.159996

1133.4

1073.6

0.055728

0.047443 Southern Europe:











France 1170.9

1111.3

0.053639

-0.0341 Italy 485.9

418.7

0.160267

0.063743 Other Southern Europe 590.7

513.4

0.150551

0.048834

2247.5

2043.4

0.099836

0.006786















Northern Europe 819.1

768.4

0.066057

-0.01144 APME 519.7

522

-0.00462

0.001592

4719.7

4407.4







Intercompany Eliminations -6.6

-7.7









4713.1

4399.7

0.071223

0.013221















Operating Unit Profit (Loss):







Americas:











United States 14.4

16

-0.10209

-0.10209 Other Americas 23

18.3

0.255528

0.213944

37.4

34.3

0.087984

0.065883 Southern Europe:











France 26

35.8

-0.27504

-0.3335 Italy 32.8

24.3

0.342609

0.232324 Other Southern Europe 12.7

15.1

-0.15224

-0.22182

71.5

75.2

-0.0503

-0.12778















Northern Europe -1.1

-16.5

0.931526

0.95902 APME 27.4

15.8

0.758747

0.777321

135.2

108.8







Corporate expenses -47.6

-32.5







Intangible asset amortization expense -7

-8.1







Operating profit 80.6

68.2

0.183901

0.077443 Interest and other expenses, net (c) -15

-20.5







Earnings before income taxes 65.6

47.7













(a) Effective January 1, 2025, our segment reporting was realigned to include our Morocco business within Other Southern Europe. Accordingly, France is now adjusted to exclude Morocco. All previously reported results have been recast to conform to the current year presentation.



(b) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $2.6 million for both the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $89.0 million and $89.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



(c) The components of interest and other expenses, net were:





2025

2024





Interest expense 22.9

23





Interest income -5.8

-8.9





Foreign exchange loss 1.9

1





Miscellaneous (income) expense, net -4

5.4







15

20.5





ManpowerGroup











Results of Operations







(In millions, except per share data)





















Year Ended December 31













% Variance









Amount

Constant

2025

2024

Reported

Currency

(Unaudited)







Revenues from services (a) 17957.1

17853.9

0.005778

-0.02081















Cost of services 14959.5

14767.1

0.013026

-0.01446















Gross profit 2997.6

3086.8

-0.0289

-0.05118















Selling and administrative expenses,

excluding impairment charges 2758.8

2780.8

-0.00792

-0.02822 Impairment charges (b) 88.7

0

N/A

N/A Selling and administrative expenses 2847.5

2780.8

0.023963

0.001143















Operating profit 150.1

306

-0.50931

-0.52671















Interest and other expenses, net 56.7

49.2

0.155292



















Earnings before income taxes 93.4

256.8

-0.63646

-0.64768















Provision for income taxes 106.7

111.7

-0.04559



















Net (loss) earnings -13.3

145.1

-1.0916

-1.08877















Net (loss) earnings per share - basic -0.29

3.04

-1.09391



















Net (loss) earnings per share - diluted -0.29

3.01

-1.09492

-1.09199















Weighted average shares - basic 46.57373

47.75022

-0.02464



















Weighted average shares - diluted 46.57373

48.26023

-0.03495







(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $16.6 million and $14.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $1,542.6 million and $1,125.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



(b) Impairment charges for the year ended December 31, 2025 consist of a goodwill impairment related to our investments in Switzerland and the United Kingdom and an impairment of an indefinite lived intangible asset in our Switzerland business.

ManpowerGroup











Operating Unit Results







(In millions)





























Year Ended December 31













% Variance









Amount

Constant

2025

2024(a)

Reported

Currency

(Unaudited)







Revenues from Services:







Americas:











United States (b) 2735.4

2766.6

-0.01129

-0.01129 Other Americas 1613.4

1458.3

0.106375

0.148118

4348.8

4224.9

0.029323

0.043731 Southern Europe:











France 4459.4

4531.5

-0.01592

-0.05948 Italy 1822.1

1677

0.086482

0.03849 Other Southern Europe 2154.8

2009.8

0.072178

0.018378

8436.3

8218.3

0.026518

-0.02045















Northern Europe 3161.1

3304.3

-0.04334

-0.0834 APME 2041.9

2161.3

-0.05524

-0.06326

17988.1

17908.8







Intercompany Eliminations -31

-54.9









17957.1

17853.9

0.005778

-0.02081















Operating Unit Profit (Loss):







Americas:











United States 66

77.7

-0.15099

-0.15099 Other Americas 70.9

63.9

0.109758

0.127062

136.9

141.6

-0.03341

-0.02561 Southern Europe:











France 109.9

149.5

-0.26527

-0.29964 Italy 115.8

113.1

0.023172

-0.02341 Other Southern Europe 34.9

41.5

-0.15688

-0.20426

260.6

304.1

-0.14321

-0.18389















Northern Europe -43.3

-44.6

0.028892

0.075319 APME 100.6

83.7

0.203608

0.190937

454.8

484.8







Corporate expenses -184.7

-146.1







Impairment charges (c) -88.7

0







Intangible asset amortization expense -31.3

-32.7







Operating profit 150.1

306

-0.50931

-0.52671 Interest and other expenses, net (d) -56.7

-49.2







Earnings before income taxes 93.4

256.8













(a) Effective January 1, 2025, our segment reporting was realigned to include our Morocco business within Other Southern Europe. Accordingly, France is now adjusted to exclude Morocco. All previously reported results have been recast to conform to the current year presentation.



(b) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $10.1 million and $10.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $336.5 million and $368.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



(c) Impairment charges for the year ended December 31, 2025 consist of a goodwill impairment related to our investments in Switzerland and the United Kingdom and an impairment of an indefinite-lived intangible asset in our Switzerland business.



(d) The components of interest and other expenses, net were:



2025

2024 Interest expense 95.4

90 Interest income -27.8

-33.3 Foreign exchange loss 6.5

6.2 Miscellaneous income, net -17.4

-13.7

56.7

49.2

ManpowerGroup



Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions)













Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

ASSETS





Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 871

509.4 Accounts receivable, net 4770.3

4297.2 Prepaid expenses and other assets 149.1

163.7 Total current assets 5790.4

4970.3







Other assets:



Goodwill 1544.6

1563.4 Intangible assets, net 430.1

486.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 392.7

361.3 Other assets 879.1

701.5 Total other assets 3246.5

3112.3







Property and equipment:

Land, buildings, leasehold improvements and equipment 526.9

488.2 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 403.7

369.8 Net property and equipment 123.2

118.4 Total assets 9160.1

8201







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:



Accounts payable 2721.1

2612.9 Employee compensation payable 232.3

241.1 Accrued payroll taxes and insurance 672.1

615.2 Accrued liabilities 457.6

475.1 Value added taxes payable 418.1

370.8 Short-term operating lease liability 107.4

98.6 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 625

23.4 Total current liabilities 5233.6

4437.1







Other liabilities:



Long-term debt 1052.1

929.4 Long-term operating lease liability 304.3

279 Other long-term liabilities 509.8

428.6 Total other liabilities 1866.2

1637







Shareholders' equity:

ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity Common stock 1.2

1.2 Capital in excess of par value 3572.5

3546.1 Retained earnings 3732.3

3812.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -412.1

-443 Treasury stock, at cost -4834.3

-4791.4 Total ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity 2059.6

2125.2 Noncontrolling interests 0.7

1.7 Total shareholders' equity 2060.3

2126.9 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 9160.1

8201

ManpowerGroup



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions)













Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (loss) earnings -13.3

145.1 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided

by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 86

86.6 Loss on sales of subsidiaries, net 6.2

8.2 Non-cash goodwill and other impairment charges 88.7

0 Deferred income taxes -35.8

-32.4 Allowance for expected credit losses 7.1

9 Share-based compensation 26.3

27.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable -142.3

261.1 Other assets -74.5

-131.8 Accounts payable -42.5

15.7 Other liabilities -10

-79.6 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities -104.1

309.2







Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures -57.3

-51.1 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired -1

-4.9 Impact to cash resulting from sales of subsidiaries -2.1

-14.6 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 1.2

2.4 Cash used in investing activities -59.2

-68.2







Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net change in short-term borrowings 14.4

14 Proceeds from long-term debt 586.8

3.7 Repayments of long-term debt -0.7

-1.6 Payments for debt issuance costs -2.6

0 Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions -1.3

-2.8 Proceeds from share-based awards 0

0.8 Payments to noncontrolling interests 0

-0.2 Other share-based award transactions -6.2

-10.5 Repurchases of common stock and excise tax -38.2

-140 Dividends paid -66.7

-145.8 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 485.5

-282.4







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 39.4

-30.5 Change in cash and cash equivalents 361.6

-71.9







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 509.4

581.3 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 871

509.4

