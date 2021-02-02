ManpowerGroup Reports 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today reported net earnings of $1.33 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $2.33 per diluted share in the prior year period. Net earnings in the quarter were $76.2 million compared to $138.8 million a year earlier. Revenues for the fourth quarter were $5.1 billion, a 3% decline from the prior year period.

The current year quarter included restructuring costs which reduced earnings per share by $0.15. Excluding the restructuring costs, earnings per share was $1.48 per diluted share in the quarter. Financial results in the quarter were also impacted by the weaker U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies compared to the prior year period. Earnings per share in the quarter were positively impacted 5 cents by changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year, or 6 cents excluding the restructuring costs. On a constant currency basis, revenues decreased 6%. Excluding the impact of the restructuring costs, on a constant currency basis, net earnings per diluted share decreased 39%.

Days Sales Outstanding improved by 3.4 days year over year reflecting our continued focus on collections and working capital management.

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO, said, "Our fourth quarter results reflect a continuation of the revenue recovery that began in May 2020. Despite experiencing a series of ongoing lockdowns around the world during the fourth quarter, our results reflect a stronger market environment, including revenue growth and new opportunities in select markets. The combination of our tech and PeopleFirst approach – the talent, skills and dedication of our teams – allows us to confidently manage uncertainty, volatility, collaborate remotely and be more agile than we ever believed possible.

We are pleased with the strategic progress we made in 2020 despite a very difficult operating environment. We enter the new year confident that our strategy to Diversify, Digitize and Innovate continues to position ManpowerGroup for greater success and profitable growth in the future."

"We anticipate diluted earnings per share in the first quarter will be between $0.64 and $0.72, which includes an estimated favorable currency impact of 7 cents."

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $23.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share compared to net earnings of $465.7 million, or net earnings of $7.72 per diluted share in the prior year. The full year period included special items and restructuring costs which reduced earnings per share by $3.26. The prior full year period included special items and restructuring costs which increased earnings per share by 4 cents and discrete income tax benefits that increased earnings per share by 23 cents. Revenues for the year were $18.0 billion, a decrease of 14% from prior year on both an as-reported and constant-currency basis. Reported earnings per share for the year were positively impacted 1 cent by changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year, or 3 cents excluding the special items and restructuring costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements, including statements regarding the anticipated financial and operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions and the Company's efforts to respond to such impacts, that are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's expected future results. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described or contemplated in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These factors include those found in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including the information under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as the risks and uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 global pandemic and related governmental actions that are discussed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which information is incorporated herein by reference.

ManpowerGroup Results of Operations (In millions, except per share data)











Three Months Ended December 31





% Variance





Amount Constant

2020 2019 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from services (a) $ 5,054.9 $ 5,196.6 -2.7% -6.5%









Cost of services 4,256.0 4,337.0 -1.9% -5.7%









Gross profit 798.9 859.6 -7.1% -10.4%









Selling and administrative expenses 660.6 668.0 -1.1% -4.6%









Operating profit 138.3 191.6 -27.8% -30.4%









Interest and other expenses, net 7.6 5.5 40.6%











Earnings before income taxes 130.7 186.1 -29.8% -32.1%









Provision for income taxes 54.5 47.3 15.0%











Net earnings $ 76.2 $ 138.8 -45.1% -46.9%









Net earnings per share - basic $ 1.34 $ 2.35 -43.0%











Net earnings per share - diluted $ 1.33 $ 2.33 -42.9% -45.1%









Weighted average shares - basic 57.0 59.0 -3.4%











Weighted average shares - diluted 57.4 59.5 -3.6%























(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $4.2 million and $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $175.5 million and $141.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

ManpowerGroup Operating Unit Results (In millions)











Three Months Ended December 31





% Variance





Amount Constant

2020 2019 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from Services:







Americas:







United States (a) $ 621.6 $ 648.3 -4.1% -4.1% Other Americas 394.1 437.4 -9.8% -2.5%

1,015.7 1,085.7 -6.4% -3.5% Southern Europe:







France 1,303.0 1,361.8 -4.3% -11.2% Italy 423.3 380.6 11.2% 3.3% Other Southern Europe 601.0 591.1 1.7% -4.7%

2,327.3 2,333.5 -0.3% -7.2%









Northern Europe 1,094.8 1,174.1 -6.7% -10.6% APME 617.1 603.3 2.2% -0.9%

$ 5,054.9 $ 5,196.6 -2.7% -6.5%









Operating Unit Profit:







Americas:







United States $ 30.1 $ 33.9 -11.3% -11.3% Other Americas 18.1 22.9 -20.9% -14.7%

48.2 56.8 -15.2% -12.7% Southern Europe:







France 62.0 83.6 -25.8% -31.2% Italy 23.6 29.1 -19.0% -24.8% Other Southern Europe 14.7 16.0 -8.4% -14.0%

100.3 128.7 -22.1% -27.6%









Northern Europe 8.7 24.1 -63.6% -60.2% APME 18.5 22.3 -16.8% -18.8%

175.7 231.9



Corporate expenses (30.4) (32.9)



Intangible asset amortization expense (7.0) (7.4)



Operating profit 138.3 191.6 -27.8% -30.4% Interest and other expenses, net (b) (7.6) (5.5)



Earnings before income taxes $ 130.7 $ 186.1

























(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $3.8 million and $3.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $129.7 million and $135.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.











(b) The components of interest and other expenses, net were:

















2020 2019





Interest expense $ 11.0 $ 11.1





Interest income (3.2) (2.8)





Foreign exchange loss 0.7 0.2





Miscellaneous income (0.9) (3.0)







$ 7.6 $ 5.5





ManpowerGroup Results of Operations (In millions, except per share data)











Year Ended December 31





% Variance





Amount Constant

2020 2019 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from services (a) $ 18,001.0 $ 20,863.5 -13.7% -13.9%









Cost of services 15,176.3 17,488.4 -13.2% -13.4%









Gross profit 2,824.7 3,375.1 -16.3% -16.5%









Selling and administrative expenses,

excluding goodwill impairment charges 2,570.3 2,666.2 -3.6% -3.8% Goodwill impairment charges (b) 66.8 64.0 4.2% 4.6% Selling and administrative expenses 2,637.1 2,730.2 -3.4% -3.6%









Operating profit 187.6 644.9 -70.9% -71.2%









Interest and other expenses (income), net 39.9 (40.6) N/A











Earnings before income taxes 147.7 685.5 -78.5% -78.7%









Provision for income taxes 123.9 219.8 -43.7%











Net earnings $ 23.8 $ 465.7 -94.9% -94.9%









Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.41 $ 7.78 -94.7%











Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.41 $ 7.72 -94.7% -94.8%









Weighted average shares - basic 58.0 59.9 -3.1%











Weighted average shares - diluted 58.3 60.3 -3.4%























(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $14.1 million and $18.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $622.8 million and $822.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.











(b) The goodwill impairment charges for both the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 relate to our investment in Germany.

ManpowerGroup Operating Unit Results (In millions)











Year Ended December 31





% Variance





Amount Constant

2020 2019 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from Services:







Americas:







United States (a) $ 2,327.2 $ 2,590.6 -10.2% -10.2% Other Americas 1,465.2 1,688.0 -13.2% -3.7%

3,792.4 4,278.6 -11.4% -7.6% Southern Europe:







France 4,338.1 5,479.6 -20.8% -22.8% Italy 1,370.7 1,508.3 -9.1% -11.3% Other Southern Europe 2,146.4 2,206.5 -2.7% -5.2%

7,855.2 9,194.4 -14.6% -16.7%









Northern Europe 3,976.7 4,735.5 -16.0% -16.1% APME 2,376.7 2,655.0 -10.5% -10.5%

$ 18,001.0 $ 20,863.5 -13.7% -13.9%









Operating Unit Profit (Loss):







Americas:







United States $ 60.9 $ 128.0 -52.4% -52.4% Other Americas 55.1 75.4 -26.9% -20.0%

116.0 203.4 -43.0% -40.4% Southern Europe:







France 149.0 284.9 -47.7% -49.8% Italy 64.2 102.5 -37.4% -39.1% Other Southern Europe 23.8 67.9 -65.0% -66.8%

237.0 455.3 -48.0% -50.0%









Northern Europe (27.6) 74.4 N/A N/A APME 70.1 127.5 -45.0% -45.4%

395.5 860.6



Corporate expenses (113.9) (121.9)



Goodwill impairment charges (66.8) (64.0)



Intangible asset amortization expense (27.2) (29.8)



Operating profit 187.6 644.9 -70.9% -71.2% Interest and other (expenses) income, net (b) (39.9) 40.6



Earnings before income taxes $ 147.7 $ 685.5

























(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $12.6 million and $15.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $445.4 million and $607.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.











(b) The components of interest and other expenses (income), net were:









2020 2019





Interest expense $ 43.3 $ 44.4





Interest income (13.1) (6.0)





Foreign exchange loss 4.9 6.7





Miscellaneous expense (income) (c) 4.8 (85.7)







$ 39.9 $ (40.6)

















(c) 2019 includes an $80.0 million gain related to our acquisition of the remaining controlling interest in our Swiss franchise.

ManpowerGroup Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)









Dec. 31

Dec. 31

2020

2019

(Unaudited) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,567.1

$ 1,025.8 Accounts receivable, net 4,912.4

5,273.1 Prepaid expenses and other assets 186.9

185.6 Total current assets 6,666.4

6,484.5







Other assets:





Goodwill 1,225.8

1,260.1 Intangible assets, net 248.6

268.6 Operating lease right-of-use asset 418.7

448.5 Other assets 651.6

618.8 Total other assets 2,544.7

2,596.0







Property and equipment:





Land, buildings, leasehold improvements and equipment 614.7

605.5 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 479.6

462.2 Net property and equipment 135.1

143.3 Total assets $ 9,346.2

$ 9,223.8







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,527.4

$ 2,474.9 Employee compensation payable 231.8

206.4 Accrued liabilities 601.9

545.4 Accrued payroll taxes and insurance 752.0

649.7 Value added taxes payable 551.1

504.0 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 20.4

61.0 Total current liabilities 4,684.6

4,441.4







Other liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,103.5

1,012.4 Long-term operating lease liability 323.3

336.7 Other long-term liabilities 781.2

671.8 Total other liabilities 2,208.0

2,020.9







Shareholders' equity:





ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity





Common stock 1.2

1.2 Capital in excess of par value 3,402.5

3,370.6 Retained earnings 3,388.8

3,494.1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (397.3)

(441.0) Treasury stock, at cost (3,954.2)

(3,681.9) Total ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity 2,441.0

2,743.0 Noncontrolling interests 12.6

18.5 Total shareholders' equity 2,453.6

2,761.5 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,346.2

$ 9,223.8

ManpowerGroup Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions)









Year Ended

December 31

2020

2019

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net earnings $ 23.8

$ 465.7 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 76.3

77.2 Non-cash gain on disposition of previously held equity interest -

(80.4) Non-cash gain on disposition of previously held controlling interest -

(30.4) Non-cash goodwill and other impairment charges 71.3

64.0 Non-cash operating lease right-of-use assets impairment 27.3

- Deferred income taxes (10.4)

(43.0) Provision for doubtful accounts 20.3

21.8 Share-based compensation 24.2

26.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the impact of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 586.9

(80.2) Other assets 29.9

122.3 Other liabilities 86.8

271.1 Cash provided by operating activities 936.4

814.4







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (50.7)

(52.9) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (0.7)

77.8 Impact to cash resulting from deconsolidation of subsidiaries -

(57.9) Proceeds from the sale of subsidiaries, investments, property and equipment 9.0

16.8 Cash used in investing activities (42.4)

(16.2)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Net change in short-term borrowings (40.8)

11.2 Proceeds from long-term debt 2.7

9.6 Repayments of long-term debt (0.4)

(1.3) Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (1.9)

(22.8) Proceeds from share-based awards and sale of subsidiaries 7.4

7.5 Payments to noncontrolling interests (0.8)

(2.1) Other share-based award transactions (7.6)

(7.2) Repurchases of common stock (264.7)

(203.0) Dividends paid (129.1)

(129.3) Cash used in financing activities (435.2)

(337.4)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 82.5

(26.9) Change in cash and cash equivalents 541.3

433.9







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,025.8

591.9 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,567.1

$ 1,025.8

