ManpowerGroup Showcases Innovation, HR Tech and Predictive Performance Tools at World-Leading Viva Technology Conference

PARIS, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) joins the biggest names in tech as Gold HR partner of the world-famous Viva Technology conference in Paris this week. At its Open HR Lab ManpowerGroup will showcase the latest HR innovations – augmented reality, virtual reality and digital predictive performance tools - disrupting the way people work and businesses attract, retain and upskill talent. VivaTech attracts more than 80,000 attendees and ManpowerGroup has partnered since its launch three years ago to support start-ups and accelerate tech adoption.

"In the digital age leaders need to be entrepreneurial, curious and know how to fail fast to truly innovate, create value and improve people's lives," said Jonas Prising, Chairman & CEO of ManpowerGroup. "Companies need to invest in the activities and technology that maximize business opportunity on the one hand while developing people's skills and capabilities with the other. That's why we're pleased to be showcasing our own innovation, HR technology and workforce expertise at VivaTech for the third year."

ManpowerGroup will be hosting 40 game-changing start-ups and showcasing innovation and digital workforce transformation expertise including:

Talent Connect - the exclusive job board for VivaTech partners to match in-demand talent with open positions in the world's leading tech companies. Last year 1500 people were matched with highly-skilled IT roles in three days.

Virtual Reality (VR) safety training experience Prevention 3D – experiential VR that immerses employees in real-life work scenarios. The pilot has already trained more than 3500 workers in the construction industry and is being expanded to energy and logistics sectors.

Augmented Reality (AR) leveraging gamification to train workers in retail merchandizing – a partnership between Nestle and FuturSkill, ManpowerGroup's learning and development brand.

The Digital Room hosted by ManpowerGroup's avatar Zara – first showcased at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos 2018 with the DigiQuotientTM, assessing individuals' readiness for the digital age.

On Thursday May 24 ManpowerGroup's Chairman & CEO Jonas Prising will be joined by Parmy Olson of Forbes and Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, ManpowerGroup's Chief Talent Scientist, to share insight and practical solutions on How to Upskill and Reskill Your Workforce for the Digital Age. Olson will lead a dynamic discussion and challenge Prising and Chamorro-Premuzic on the steps organizations can take to help people upskill and learn at the speed and scale and explore the value of soft skills.

Follow @ManpowerGroup at Viva Tech on Twitter and join the conversation using #HRevolution #FutureofWork #VivaTech. For updates from ManpowerGroup at Viva Tech, visit https://manpowergroup.com/digital-workforce-transformation/viva-tech.

