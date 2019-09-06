ManpowerGroup Solutions' Managed Service Provider (MSP) TAPFIN Named by Everest Group as Global Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) Solutions' Managed Service Provider (MSP), TAPFIN, has been recognized by Everest Group as a global Leader for the sixth consecutive year in its Managed Service Provider (MSP) Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019. TAPFIN leads through an unmatched on-the-ground global footprint, strategic investments in HR technologies combined with proprietary business intelligence that helps organizations source, manage and develop workers.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix™ Assessment evaluates the market impact, vision and capabilities of global MSP providers across categories including innovation and investments, portfolio mix and scope of services.

"Leveraging best-in-breed technology combined with on-the-ground global capabilities in multiple markets, is top priority for the clients we work with around the world," said Jamiel Saliba, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TAPFIN. "We are proud to be recognized by Everest Group for the investments in IntelliReach™, our extensive portfolio of offerings, footprint and our leading market analysis."

"TAPFIN, as one of the largest MSPs in the world, truly has the capability and the experience to serve multi-country regional and global operations," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President at Everest Group. "Its sustained focus on improving its Total Talent Acquisition (TTA) and technology offerings further strengthen TAPFIN's partnership-oriented approach."

To learn more and begin optimizing your MSP business, visit TAPFIN.

For more information, see Everest Group's report: https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2019-25-R-3207/TOC.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry. See how ManpowerGroup is powering the future of work: www.manpowergroup.com.

About ManpowerGroup Solutions

ManpowerGroup Solutions provides clients with outsourcing services related to human resources functions, primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives that are outcome-based, thereby sharing in the risk and reward with our clients. Our solutions offerings include TAPFIN-Managed Service Provider, Strategic Workforce Consulting, Borderless Talent Solutions, Talent Based Outsourcing and Recruitment Process Outsourcing, where we are one of the largest providers of permanent and contingent recruitment in the world. ManpowerGroup Solutions is part of the ManpowerGroup family of companies, which also includes Manpower, Experis, and Right Management. More information at www.manpowergroupsolutions.com.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and sourcing. We are trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness. What sets Everest Group apart is the integration of deep sourcing knowledge, problem-solving skills and original research. Details and in-depth content are available at www.everestgrp.com.

