ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions Named a Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing by Everest Group

MILWAUKEE, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions (NYSE: MAN) has been named global leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) for the eleventh year in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment. Analysts recognized ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions for its best-in-class HR technology, global reach and total talent management expertise to attract, retain and develop the skilled talent companies need to be successful.

"Companies today are looking for increasingly sophisticated workforce solutions to manage uncertainty and risk, enhance supply chain resilience and enable greater agility than ever before," said Kate Donovan, Global RPO President and Senior Vice President of ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions North America. "We are honored to be named a Global Leader once again by Everest Group for our broad portfolio of solutions, best-in-class workforce planning tools and data analytics capabilities. This recognition is testament to the dedication of our talented teams who have supported clients throughout the pandemic with customized, scalable workforce solutions to manage demand today while preparing them for future growth."

"ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions continues to house an extensive RPO deal portfolio across all industries and buyer segments. Its strong global presence, best-in-class consulting capabilities, and focused technological investments in areas such as high-volume hiring, automation and business intelligence have all contributed to its strong positioning in the market," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President, Everest Group. "This has helped to position the firm as a Leader on Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix® 2021."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a comprehensive evaluation framework based on an assessment of delivery capabilities measured along seven dimensions – market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

For more information about ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions visit www.talentsolutions.manpowergroup.com.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantial value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2021 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the twelfth year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent. For more information on ManpowerGroup visit www.manpowergroup.com

About ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions

ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions launched in 2020 to combine ManpowerGroup's leading global offerings RPO, TAPFIN-MSP and Right Management to provide data-driven capabilities across the talent lifecycle. ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions helps organizations more effectively source, manage and develop talent at scale, providing clients with data-driven workforce solutions, seamless delivery and strong implementation. From talent attraction and acquisition to upskilling, development and retention, it leverages best in breed technology from integrated HR tech stack PowerSuite™ to deliver workforce solutions across multiple countries at scale. For more information on ManpowerGroup visit www.talentsolutions.manpowergroup.com.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions

Related Links

https://www.talentsolutions.manpowergroup.com

