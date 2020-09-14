ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions TAPFIN MSP Recognized as Star Performer and Global Leader by Everest Group

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup's Talent Solutions TAPFIN MSP offering (NYSE: MAN) has been recognized by Everest Group as a Star Performer and Global Leader in its Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020. TAPFIN MSP scores highly for vision, strategy and innovation, is named Global Leader for the 7th consecutive year, and is the only company to receive both Star Performer and Global Leader designations.

Talent Solutions brings together ManpowerGroup's TAPFIN MSP, RPO and Right Management offerings to provide innovative solutions and end-to-end, data-driven capabilities. TAPFIN MSP is recognized for its innovation and diversified portfolio of offerings across the talent lifecycle from talent attraction and acquisition to upskilling. Everest Group highlights TAPFIN's analytics platform Intellireach, part of ManpowerGroup's best-in-class tech stack PowerSuite, which offers advanced data analytics and benchmarking to provide clients with talent attraction, retention and development for both contingent and temporary talent.

"Clients today have more complex workforce needs and are looking for customized workforce solutions that will serve them through a downturn and position them well to accelerate business growth in the medium - long term" said Kate Donovan, Senior Vice President, ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions. "We are seeing clients seek consistency of solutions across multiple operations. Combining our RPO, TAPFIN MSP and Right Management offerings under Talent Solutions enables us to offer even more workforce consulting capabilities enhanced by best-in-class technology. It's an honor to consistently be recognized as a Global Leader by Everest Group, and the Star Performer designation stands as a testament to the outstanding and impactful work our Talent Solutions team and technology delivers to our clients."

"Talent Solutions TAPFIN MSP continued its strong growth trajectory, with a diverse client portfolio, committed investments in the technology and analytics space, and strategically merged functional and operational expertise to achieve total talent capability. It has been able to successfully differentiate itself in the highly competitive contingent workforce market by developing strong consulting/advisory capabilities and leveraging the sum of its workforce solutions expertise with RPO and Right Management," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President, Everest Group. "This has helped the firm to achieve its position as a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's CWM PEAK Matrix 2020."

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantial value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2020 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the eleventh year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup