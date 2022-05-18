MANPOWERGROUP USHERS IN VIVA TECHNOLOGY WITH #WORKINGTOCHANGETHEWORLD LAB THAT PROBES THE FUTURE OF WORK AND THE WORLD'S SUSTAINABLE EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Developing Leaders for a Purpose-Driven World of Work Post-pandemic, a new era of work is being shaped for workers and by workers. The role of leaders and managers is critical: to manage workers remotely, to reskill people faster, to manage diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging within teams and to solve a talent shortage. RightMap, developed by Talent Solutions, ManpowerGroup's talent consulting and outsourcing division, leverages powerful algorithms that deliver end-to-end digital career management. The career planning platform enables managers use a data-driven approach to engage in employee career conversations, activities and insights suited to the individual's and the company's success.

Also featured within the #WorkingToSaveTheWorldLab:

Talent Sustainability Quotient (TSQ) – a tech-enabled assessment tool that helps organizations identify the steps needed to measure, improve, and track their workforce practices and create a sustainable talent ecosystem.

ManpowerGroup's innovation with Planetly by OneTrust, a technology solution that empowers companies to build trust with stakeholders by helping organizations measure, reduce, and accelerate climate action, ESG, and sustainability programs.

And at the Talent Center – Pitch Your Job events:

For young people, the Talent Center will host a series of job dating events, including Pitch your Job sessions so people can discover roles of the future and meet with recruiters to learn more about career paths and potential jobs and internships.

sessions so people can discover roles of the future and meet with recruiters to learn more about career paths and potential jobs and internships. On Saturday, June 18 th, ManpowerGroup will host several events focused on those job seekers who face the greatest difficulties in finding employment.

