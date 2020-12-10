ManpowerGroup Wins 3M EMEA Supplier of the Year Award

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup, the leading innovative workforce solutions company, has been honored with the 3M Supplier of the Year Award in recognition of the company's contribution to achieving 3M's mission and improving the company's competitiveness.

This year 3M recognized 12 suppliers, among thousands in its global supply base, for world class performance in providing products and/or services. These suppliers were identified and rated based on strategic spend, contract compliance, actions taken to improve 3M's relevance and overall supplier performance (quality, delivery, responsiveness, cost, and technology roadmaps).

"We are proud to be recognized by 3M as a critical partner for our efforts to attract and retain thousands of essential workers to boost production of vital healthcare products during this pandemic," said Harld Peters, ManpowerGroup Regional President, Northern Europe. "Our talented teams across the European region have worked hard to find people with the IT, engineering and production skills to achieve 3M's mission – adapting fast to a virtual delivery model and prioritizing a People First approach with worker wellbeing and safety front and center. This award is testament to their efforts to deliver on our purpose, connecting people with meaningful roles and providing our communities with essential goods to keep people safe. This is just the latest step in our valued 40+ year strategic partnership with 3M and we look forward to many more decades of innovation and collaboration."

"On our journey to an optimal customer satisfaction, the very first step of our 3M supply chain excellence starts with our suppliers," said Ivan Donzelot, Vice President, 3M EMEA Manufacturing & Supply Chain. "Beyond collaboration, we cherish a real partnership which will help us to ensure excellent quality of our products and continuously improve our processes to adjust to new market conditions and customer expectations. More than ever, we are delighted to recognize our most outstanding suppliers through this 'Supplier of the Year' award."

