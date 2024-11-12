ManpowerGroup's Inaugural Global Talent Barometer Reveals Workplace Paradox: 80% Find Meaning at Work, Yet 1 in 3 Eye the Exit

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today released the Global Talent Barometer, a robust new tool offering unparalleled insights into workforce sentiment across 16 countries. The overall Global Talent Barometer score of 67% was derived from three key indices: Well-Being (64%), Job Satisfaction (63%), and Confidence (74%). The Global Talent Barometer, which gathered data from over 12,000 workers between April 15 and May 10, 2024, reveals a complex landscape of employee well-being, job satisfaction, and confidence in the rapidly evolving world of work.

ManpowerGroup Global Talent Barometer 2024

"The employee-employer relationship is at a crossroads. People expect work to offer them more. More balance. More options. More humanity. More than just a paycheck," said ManpowerGroup Chief Commercial Officer Becky Frankiewicz. "While 80% of workers find meaning in their roles, our data shows that purpose alone isn't enough to retain talent. Employees are voting with their feet, seeking workplaces that deliver on multiple fronts - from mental health support and work-life balance to career development and skills training. Organizations that can create these comprehensive, people-first environments will not only retain top talent but drive innovation in today's dynamic marketplace."

KEY FINDINGS

Well-Being

Nearly half (49%) of all employees grapple with daily stress, highlighting a critical well-being challenge for employers.

People experiencing less daily stress are twice as likely to remain in their current roles, emphasizing the importance of stress management in talent retention strategies.

Company culture alignment is strong, with 71% of employees feeling connected to their organization's vision and values, yet there's room for improvement in work-life balance, as only 65% feel fully supported in this area.

Job Satisfaction

A significant retention risk looms, with 35% of all workers – and a staggering 47% of young professionals – considering a job change within six months, despite 63% expressing job satisfaction.

Job security sentiment is relatively high at 71%, but trust in management for career development lags behind at 63%, indicating a potential disconnect between employees and leadership.

Despite reporting higher well-being and work-life balance, 41% of remote workers are considering job changes, challenging conventional wisdom about remote work satisfaction.

Confidence

People overwhelmingly feel capable in their roles, with 87% expressing confidence in their skills. However, a third (34%) see a ceiling in their current workplace, citing insufficient opportunities for career goal achievement.

Though 73% believe their organization offers chances to gain new skills, 59% of workers say they've received no skills training in the past six months and only 57% see clear paths for promotion or internal mobility, suggesting a gap between skill development and career advancement.

Two out of every five Gen X women (42%) feel they lack opportunities to reach their career goals at their current organization.

REGIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Mexico stands out with 89% of workers finding high levels of meaning and purpose in their work, while The Netherlands leads in overall workforce well-being at 73%.

stands out with 89% of workers finding high levels of meaning and purpose in their work, while leads in overall workforce well-being at 73%. Singapore's workforce exhibits a unique duality: they show one of the highest likelihoods of changing jobs in the next six months (41% low job satisfaction) while simultaneously expressing the strongest confidence in their current skills to secure new roles (72%).

workforce exhibits a unique duality: they show one of the highest likelihoods of changing jobs in the next six months (41% low job satisfaction) while simultaneously expressing the strongest confidence in their current skills to secure new roles (72%). Nordic countries Norway and Sweden demonstrate strong job security, with 80% and 71% of workers respectively feeling secure in their positions for the next six months. However, these nations also face challenges, with fewer perceived opportunities for development and promotion (48% in Norway and 53% in Sweden ), and lower trust in managers (57% in Norway and 57% in Sweden ).

and demonstrate strong job security, with 80% and 71% of workers respectively feeling secure in their positions for the next six months. However, these nations also face challenges, with fewer perceived opportunities for development and promotion (48% in and 53% in ), and lower trust in managers (57% in and 57% in ). France records one of the lowest Well-Being Index scores at 61%, suggesting significant challenges in work-life balance and job satisfaction.

records one of the lowest Well-Being Index scores at 61%, suggesting significant challenges in work-life balance and job satisfaction. The United States displays robust overall sentiment, achieving a Confidence Index of 79%, with 73% of workers feeling secure in their jobs over the next six months.

The Global Talent Barometer introduces new metrics, including the Well-Being Index, Job Satisfaction Index, and Confidence Index, providing a holistic view of workforce sentiment globally. These innovative indices offer employers unprecedented tools to measure and understand employee sentiment, enabling more effective strategies for talent management and workplace improvement.

To view the complete results of the 2024 Global Talent Barometer, visit: manpowergroup.com/en/insights/talent-barometer

ABOUT THE GLOBAL TALENT BAROMETER

The ManpowerGroup Global Talent Barometer measures worker well-being, job satisfaction, and confidence. around the world. The Talent Barometer leverages independent survey best-practices and statistically significant samples to create a powerful tool to better understand what workers want globally. The research aims to improve the future of work through deeper understanding of key drivers of workforce sentiment today.

METHODOLOGY

Survey responses were collected from 12,062 workers across 16 countries from April 15 to May 10, 2024. All the data is weighted to match the worker population in each country by gender, age and region, and all countries are weighted to be equal.

COUNTRIES SURVEYED

Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

