MANSCAPED Debuts its Essentials Kit for Men's Below-the-Waist Grooming at Target Stores Nationwide

MANSCAPED Essentials Kit contains the Lawn Mower 2.0 and Crop Preserver - together these two grooming essentials work to change the ordinary man into a refined MANSCAPED gentleman:

The Lawn Mower 2.0 - The precision-engineered electric trimmer, and cult favorite, features a 6,000 RPM motor, anti-nick SkinSafe™ and QuietStroke™ technology, and the brand's signature replaceable ceramic blade head to minimize painful tugs, snags, and cuts when trimming a man's most delicate areas.

Crop Preserver - The below-the-waist, anti-chafing ball deodorant with aloe vera provides up to 24-hours of Active pH Control™, keeping a man's most sensitive areas dry, fresh, and cool.

"MANSCAPED started and continues to lead the manscaping revolution and offering these popular products in Target stores will no doubt spread the ever-growing popularity of men's below-the-waist grooming across the country," said MANSCAPED Founder and CEO, Paul Tran. "We are thrilled to have our products available at Target so that every man can experience the confidence and refinement that MANSCAPED provides."

Utilizing humorous marketing videos and posts across all channels of social media, MANSCAPED was the first company to provide men with the right tools and formulations for safe, simple, and superior men's below-the-waist grooming hygiene. The MANSCAPED product line includes precision-engineered tools and features Active pH Control™, essential ingredients for helping the refined gentleman stay clean, dry, and healthy. MANSCAPED products range from $9 to $74 and can be purchased online at manscaped.com and in Target stores nationwide.

About MANSCAPED

Founded in 2017, San Diego-based MANSCAPED is the only brand dedicated to men's below-the-waist grooming and hygiene. The product range includes precision-engineered tools, unique formulations, and accessories to ensure a simple and effective manscaping routine. For more information, visit Manscaped.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and Instagram .

