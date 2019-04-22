Manscaped, Inc. and the Testicular Cancer Society Release 60-Second Self-Check Video

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manscaped, the premier men's below-the-waist hygiene brand, has partnered with the Testicular Cancer Society to help save lives during Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. Together, they have produced a humorous yet educational video to show men how to check themselves in under 60 seconds for the possible signs and symptoms of testicular cancer.

"Men's health and hygiene is at the core of Manscaped—it is the essence of our cause. This partnership will raise awareness on an issue that impacts men of all ages. Early detection is imperative. Not only do we feel compelled to get the word out, we feel that it's our duty to do so," says Manscaped CEO, Paul Tran.

"Early detection and treatment of testicular cancer, when it is nearly 100% curable, is crucial. However, lack of awareness can lead to later-stage diagnosis, higher treatment burdens, and even loss of life," says Mike Craycraft, a testicular cancer survivor and founder of the Testicular Cancer Society. "That is why we are so excited to have Manscaped as a partner in helping spread the message to even more men."

"Since we're already speaking to men about health and hygiene below the belt, it's the perfect platform to encourage men to check themselves regularly. We're ecstatic to see the reach and response our video has had on social media in such a short period of time," explains Manscaped Director of Paid Media, Joey Kovac.

Manscaped will also make a donation to the Testicular Cancer Society to help fund the organization's growth.

About the Testicular Cancer Society

The Testicular Cancer Society is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and education about the most common form of cancer in men aged 15 to 35. They provide support for fighters, survivors, and caregivers. The Testicular Cancer Society has received the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency . For more information on how you can help spread awareness, visit TesticularCancerSociety.org.

About Manscaped Inc.

The Manscaped product line was created specifically for a man's distinctive grooming needs. Featuring specially formulated products to cleanse, moisturize, and deodorize as well as tools engineered to give a man a close, refined appearance, Manscaped equips men with the right tools for the job, in a complete manscaping system that is easy, powerful, and satisfying. All Manscaped formulations feature Active pH Control™, essential ingredients for helping the refined gentleman stay clean, dry, and healthy. To learn more, visit Manscaped.com .

