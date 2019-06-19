Manscaped, Inc. Announces Partnership with Pride Foundation

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manscaped, the premier men's personal grooming and hygiene brand, today announces its partnership with Pride Foundation. Manscaped is committed to its LGBTQ+ employees and customers and shares Pride Foundation's vision of a world in which all LGBTQ+ people can live safely and openly as their whole selves in the communities they call home.

This Pride Month, Manscaped partners with Pride Foundation. Manscaped supports Pride Foundation, helping build a better, safer world for LGBTQ+ people and their families.

"At Manscaped, we celebrate a diverse and inclusive work culture," says Manscaped CEO, Paul Tran. "Our partnership with Pride Foundation and supporting their work is simply another way that our organization can be a part of the progress towards full equality and respect for all people."

"For 35 years, Pride Foundation's work has been grounded in the simple, yet revolutionary belief that everyone should be able to live safely, openly, and genuinely in all the places we call home," says Katie Carter, Pride Foundation CEO. "The support of Manscaped this Pride Month means the world to us—and it will help to build a better, safer world for LGBTQ+ people and our families."

The partnership will provide support for Pride Foundation's scholarship program. Since the program began in 1993, Pride Foundation has awarded more than 2,000 scholarships totaling over $6 million to help LGBTQ+ and allied students pursue their educational dreams.

This sponsorship adds to Manscaped's philanthropic initiatives. Earlier this year, the company partnered with the Testicular Cancer Society during Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, educating men about the importance of early cancer detection and instructing them how to perform regular self-exams.

About Manscaped Inc.

The Manscaped product line was created specifically for a man's distinctive grooming needs. Featuring specially formulated products to cleanse, moisturize, and deodorize as well as tools engineered to give a man a close, refined appearance, Manscaped equips men with the right tools for the job, in a complete manscaping system that is easy, powerful, and satisfying. All Manscaped formulations feature Active pH Control™, essential ingredients for helping the refined gentleman stay clean, dry, and healthy. To learn more, visit Manscaped.com .

About Pride Foundation

Pride Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving LGBTQ+ individuals, organizations, and communities in the Northwest. It envisions a world in which all LGBTQ+ people live safely and openly as our whole selves in the communities we call home and focuses on the critical issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community. For more information, visit PrideFoundation.org.

